Patriots’ Super Bowl odds in Las Vegas soar without Tom Brady

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Massachussets, Jan. 4, 2020. The 42-year-old quarterback said Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, that he is leaving the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The Tom Brady era in New England ended Tuesday morning when the quarterback announced he was leaving the Patriots after 20 seasons with the team.

Las Vegas oddsmakers quickly responded by raising New England’s NFL futures odds.

Circa sportsbook increased the Patriots’ odds to win Super Bowl LV from 14-1 to 25-1 and the Westgate moved them from 14-1 to 20-1.

“We didn’t want to be too aggressive on them as long as (coach Bill) Belichick is there,” said Jeff Sherman, Westgate vice president of risk. “The year Brady was out (in 2008), they won 11 games with Matt Cassel. We trust more in Belichick’s system than Brady at his age right now.

“If I was a (general manager) at this point in Brady’s career, I would not be looking to sign him. I don’t think he’s the answer at 42 or 43 years old.”

Brady is 42 and will turn 43 in August.

Circa also moved New England’s odds to win the AFC from +625 to 12-1 and lowered its 2020 season win total from 9 (Over -120) to 8½ (Over -110).

In anticipation of the Buccaneers or Chargers signing Brady, the Westgate lowered Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl odds from 40-1 to 25-1 and dropped Los Angeles’ odds from 60-1 to 25-1.

“Those are his likely landing spots,” Sherman said. “We took some Tampa money (Monday) at 40-1. They’re betting teams they’re anticipating he has a chance to go to.”

Before a prop on Brady’s 2020 team closed Sunday, a Westgate bettor wagered a total of $5,500 to win $36,000 on Tampa Bay: $1,000 at 12-1, $2,000 at 7-1 and $2,500 at 4-1.

After Brady’s announcement on social media, there was speculation on social media that the Patriots would tank next season to get the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft and take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

But Sherman doesn’t expect that to happen.

“They’ve got too much talent to tank,” he said.

The Patriots went 12-4 last season and have compiled 17 consecutive seasons of 10 wins or more.

New England’s current quarterback depth chart is led by second-year man Jarrett Stidham, the team’s 2019 fourth-round draft pick from Auburn. Former Southern California QB Cody Kessler is the backup.

Buffalo’s odds drop

Buffalo’s Super Bowl odds dropped from 50-1 to 25-1 on Tuesday. Sherman said the move stemmed from the combination of Brady leaving the Patriots and the Bills acquiring wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings.

