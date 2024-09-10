Prop bets posted for Trump-Harris presidential debate

More than 50 prop bets about Tuesday’s debate are posted at an offshore sportsbook. There are props on which words and phrases will be mentioned first and last, and more.

Signage at the media filing center ahead of the presidential debate between Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

People line the sidewalk as the motorcade carrying Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris heads to a walk-through before the presidential debate in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

In this combination photo, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a debate, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a debate, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo)

Former President Donald Trump is a slight betting favorite to win the election over Vice President Kamala Harris entering Tuesday’s presidential debate.

But Harris is a clear -250 favorite over Trump (+170) at BetOnline to win the debate, which will be determined by an ABC-affiliated poll.

The debate winner is one of more than 50 props posted at the offshore sportsbook, which is not regulated in the U.S.

There are props on the number of nonfacts, which words and phrases will be mentioned first and last, and more.

Here is a sampling:

— What will be the total viewership (according to Nielsen Ratings)? The over-under is 75 million.

— How many nonfacts will Harris record (per a Washington Post fact-checker blog)? The over-under is 5½.

— How many nonfacts will Trump record? (per a Washington Post fact-checker blog)? The over under is 21½.

— Will Harris and Trump shake hands? No is a -400 favorite.

— Primary color of Harris’ pantsuit top. White is a -110 favorite.

— Primary color of Trump’s suit. Blue is a -165 favorite.

— Which candidate will have the longest answer to the first question? Trump is a -150 favorite, and Harris is a +110 underdog.

A negative number represents how much a person would need to bet to win $100. In this case, a bettor would have to wager $150 to win $100 on Trump to have the longest answer to the first question. A positive number represents how much a person would profit from a $100 bet. In this case, a bettor would win $110 on a $100 bet is Harris has the longest answer to the first question.

— Which candidate will log the most speaking time? Trump is a -150 favorite.

— Which insult will either candidate say? “Crazy” is +120, “lunatic” and “racist” pay 3-1 each, and “weird” is 4-1.

— What words/phrases will Harris say? “Child tax credit” is -175, “Roe v Wade” is -110 and “childless cat lady/ladies” is +110.

— What will be Harris’ final word? “America” is a -250 favorite. “Back” and “you” are each 5-1.

— What words/phrases will Trump say? “Comrade Kamala” and “fake news media” are each -300.

— What will be Trump’s final word? “Again” is a +175 favorite, and “America” is the +250 second choice.

— How many times will either candidate call for other to answer a question? The over-under is 1½.

— Which family member will be mentioned most? “Doug” is +110, “Melania” is +250, “Ivanka” is +375, and “Ella” is +450.

— Which policy topic will be discussed most? “Medicare” is +130, “Social Security” is 2-1, “tax on tips” is 4-1, and “deportations” is +450.

— What will be said first, “blue state” or “red state”? Blue state is a -120 favorite.

— How many times will “Elon/Musk” be said? The over-under is 2.

— How many times will “Biden” be said? The over-under is 8½.

— How many times will “Obama” be said? The over-under is 3½.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.