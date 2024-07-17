106°F
Prop bets posted for Trump’s RNC speech

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump watches during the Republican N ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump watches during the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2024 - 7:00 am
 
Updated July 18, 2024 - 12:15 pm

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on Thursday in Milwaukee.

It will be his first address since he survived an assassination attempt Saturday at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

BetOnline has posted 30 prop bets for Trump’s speech.

Here is a sampling of the props posted at the offshore sportsbook, which is not regulated in the U.S. Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

How long will Trump’s RNC speech be?

Over-under 69 minutes, 30 seconds

Will Trump cry during the speech?

Yes -200

No +160

How many times will Trump say “unite” or “unity”?

Over-under 11½

How many times will Trump say “fight”?

Over-under 10½

What will be said first?

“Unite”/”united” -250

“Divide”/”divided” +170

What will be said first?

“God” +110

“Miracle” +150

“Divine intervention” 7-1

“Christian” 10-1

“Man upstairs”/”man above” 14-1

What will be said first?

“Law enforcement” +350

“Secret service” -600

When will Trump first raise his fist?

Within the first two minutes of being at the podium -400

After the first two minutes of being at the podium +250

How many times will the broadcast show the AP photo by Evan Vucci during the speech?

Over-under 1½

Will Trump be wearing a bandage over his ear during the speech?

Yes -140

No +100

Will Trump remove the bandage over his ear during the speech?

Yes 4-1

No -750

What color will the ear bandage be?

White -300

Red/white/blue +150

Red 5-1

Blue 8-1

Will Trump mention former President Ronald Reagan?

Yes -140

No +100

How many times will Trump say “Biden”?

Over-under 16½

Which former president will Trump mention the most?

Obama -120

Reagan +225

Clinton +450

Bush 8-1

Roosevelt 16-1

Which family member will Trump mention the most?

Melania Trump +150

Lara Trump +250

Ivanka Trump 4-1

Donald Trump Jr. 6-1

Barron Trump 8-1

Eric Trump 10-1

Tiffany Trump 50-1

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

