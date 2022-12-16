Raiders-Patriots game draws sharp action, $330K bet

A BetMGM bettor placed a $330,000 straight bet to win $300,000 on the Raiders-Patriots game Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The line on the game has flipped.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

The Raiders might have hit a new low when they became the first NFL team to blow four double-digit halftime leads in a season in their 17-16 loss to the Rams on Dec. 8.

But sharp bettors are banking on the Silver and Black to bounce back against the Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

“We opened Pats -1. Sharp money on Raiders +1 and pick,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said in a text message. “Now we’re at Raiders -1.”

A BetMGM bettor placed a $330,000 straight bet to win $300,000 on the Raiders -1, and 62 percent of the tickets at Station Casinos are on the home team.

“At this point, it looks like we’ll be Patriot fans for sure,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said Friday afternoon. “Early action was clearly on the Pats. But it pretty much totally flipped in the last 48 hours with Raiders money showing.”

Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow are questionable for Sunday’s game after they were designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

The total is 44½. The Patriots have gone under in two straight and five of six and are working on a short week after beating Arizona 27-13 on “Monday Night Football.”

The Raiders (5-8, 6-7 ATS) have gone under in two straight and five of seven. They had won and covered three straight to give fans a glimmer of hope for a playoff run before they let Baker Mayfield direct two late touchdown drives two days after being claimed off waivers by the Rams on “Thursday Night Football.”

“The Raiders are playing on extra rest. But can they get up again after blowing another double-digit lead?” Esposito said.

New England (7-6, 7-5-1 ATS) has the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. But it has the toughest remaining schedule with the Bengals, Dolphins and Bills on deck.

“This is a must-win for the Pats,” Esposito said.

The Patriots have won the last six meetings with the Raiders, who are riding a 5-2 ATS run at home.

The Raiders are all but out of the playoff race. But coach Josh McDaniels surely is motivated to beat Patriots coach Bill Belichick, his longtime former boss in New England.

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw didn’t bet on the game but said he favors the Raiders.

“They’ve been playing a lot better, and they had extra time to prepare coming off the game against the Rams that they should’ve won,” he said. “There’s a little bit of extra motivation for McDaniels against his old boss. I certainly think the Raiders will be up for the game, and it will mean a little bit more to McDaniels.”

Seven of the Raiders’ eight losses have been by seven points or less.

“This figures to be a very close game. My gut tells me the Raiders will pull this out,” Whitelaw said. “A lot of times when teams lose close games, it means they’re very close to being good. I think they’re a year or two away from being a legitimately good football team. They’re definitely improving.

“I just think it’s a bad spot for New England off the short week and also they stayed out here. Just staying out West and being away from family at this time of year, I think it’s a negative.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.