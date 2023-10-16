Raiders receiver helps bettors hit parlay at 854-1 odds

One bettor wagered $50 to win $42,750 (854-1) and another bettor turned $100 into $78,375 on the same parlay at 784-1 odds. Both wagers were placed at FanDuel sportsbook.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against New England patriots at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers helped multiple bettors hit three-leg first touchdown scorer parlays at FanDuel sportsbook Sunday that cashed at astronomical odds.

One bettor, who posted the ticket on X (@Firstbasket_), wagered $50 to win $42,750 — an 854 to 1 long shot.

Another bettor turned $100 into $78,375 on the same parlay at 784-1 odds.

A spokesperson for FanDuel, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, confirmed both wagers.

The three legs, which were on afternoon games, were Meyers to score the first touchdown of the Raiders-Patriots game, Amon-Ra St. Brown to score the first TD of the Lions-Buccaneers matchup and Cooper Kupp to score the first TD of the Rams-Cardinals contest.

Meyers, who was listed at 11-1 odds on the 854-1 parlay and 10-1 on the 784-1 ticket, hauled in a 12-yard TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 12:22 left in the second quarter to give the Raiders a 10-0 lead over New England.

St. Brown caught a short pass from Jared Goff and turned it into a 27-yard TD with 2:39 left in the first half to give Detroit a 10-3 lead over Tampa Bay.

Kupp made bettors sweat until the second half, when he reeled in a 13-yard TD pass from Matthew Stafford with 8:57 left in the third quarter to give Los Angeles a 13-9 lead over Arizona.

Raiders-Bears line move

The Raiders have shot up to 3-point favorites (-120) over the Bears at the Westgate SuperBook in Sunday’s game at Chicago after reports that Bears quarterback Justin Fields is doubtful to play after suffering a dislocated thumb in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent is expected to start in place of Fields if he misses the game.

“The Fields impact is evident where we had LV -1 in the early line,” SuperBook oddsmaker Jeff Sherman said in a text message. “With Fields out, we are at LV -3 (-120).”

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a back injury Sunday and sat out the second half of their 21-17 win over the Patriots. It’s unclear if he’ll play at Chicago. But Sherman said Garoppolo has no impact on the line.

Aces-Liberty line move

The Liberty shot up to 4½-point favorites over the Aces at the Westgate in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday at New York. Sherman said the Liberty would’ve been 1½-point favorites if Aces point guard Chelsea Gray was healthy.

But Gray, last year’s WNBA Finals MVP, suffered an apparent left foot injury in the Aces’ 87-73 loss in Game 2 and she was on crutches after the game.

“If/when she is officially ruled out, it will climb a little higher,” Sherman said.

The Aces, who lead the best-of-five series 2-1, are still -400 favorites at Station Casinos to repeat as WNBA champions. New York is +330.

The Westgate is waiting on Gray’s official injury timeline before it reposts the series price.

“I expect her to be out for the series,” Sherman said.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.