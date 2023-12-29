Raiders spark wave of Super Bowl bets after upset of Chiefs

Some bettors started wagering on the Raiders at long odds to win the Super Bowl after their upset win against the Chiefs on Christmas Day.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) congratulate Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) after he recovered a Kansas City Chiefs fumble and took it in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) tackles Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) at the end of a run during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce watches his team in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) is tackled after making a catch by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes against Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Raiders are long shots to make the playoffs. That hasn’t stopped bettors from backing them this week to win the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Following the Raiders’ 20-14 upset victory over the Chiefs on Christmas Day, bettors at the Westgate SuperBook started wagering on them again at long odds to win it all.

“They’re all in at 300-1,” SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “They come in waves. All they need is to see one win like that. It had been kind of quiet but this week definitely stirred some images up.”

The Raiders (7-8, 8-6-1 ATS, 4-11 over/under) must win their final two games against the Colts and Broncos and get some help from other teams to reach the postseason.

Sharp bettors expect them to lose Sunday at Indianapolis. The SuperBook and South Point sportsbook took sharp money on the Colts -3. The consensus line is now up to 3½.

The total has dropped from 44½ to 42½.

“The Raiders’ performance against the Chiefs and holding them to what they did was probably a factor there, even though the Chiefs offense hasn’t looked good all year,” Caesars Sportsbook assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “It’s a big game. Both teams are in playoff contention, more so the Colts with a better chance.”

Indianapolis (8-7, 9-6 ATS) is locked in a three-way tie atop the AFC South with the Texans and Jaguars. Jacksonville has lost four straight and quarterback Trevor Lawrence is out Sunday with a shoulder injury. Houston and the Colts could be looking at a play-in game for the playoffs in Week 18.

The Raiders lead the ticket counts on Sunday’s game by a 2-1 margin at BetMGM and by a 4-1 margin at Station Casinos.

“My guess is we’re going to be Colts fans when this game kicks off,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The Raiders have played really, really well under (interim coach) Antonio Pierce.”

The Raiders are 4-3 straight up under Pierce and 5-1-1 ATS after back-to-back wins against the Chargers and Chiefs.

The Colts are tied for the NFL’s best over-under record with the Lions at 10-5. Indianapolis has lost two of its last three games after a four-game win and cover streak.

The Raiders’ season win total still hasn’t been decided for some bettors. The total opened at 7½ and dropped to 6½ after sharp bettors wagered on the under.

“We need the Raiders to win another game,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said. “Seven is our worst result, which is where they are right now.”

The Raiders are +160 on the money line against Indianapolis. They’re 80-1 at the SuperBook to win the AFC West and 150-1 to win the AFC.

Pierce is 100-1 at Caesars to win the NFL Coach of the Year award.

Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks

Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz is playing the Cowboys -6 over the Lions in Saturday’s game in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge contest. VSiN.com handicapper Dave Tuley is taking the Lions +6.

