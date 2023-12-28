Here’s how the Raiders can make the playoffs with 2 games left

The Raiders’ playoff chances moved from one percent to 14 percent with their win over the Chiefs. Now they have to win out and get some help to make it.

The Raiders, two weeks after their playoff hopes were on life support, have fought their way back into postseason contention after wins against the Chargers and Chiefs.

They currently hold the 11th spot in the AFC standings at 7-8. They’re one game out of the seven-team dance, which is comprised of the conference’s four division winners along with three wild-card entrants.

The Ravens (12-3), Dolphins (11-4), Chiefs (9-6) and Jaguars (8-7) would win their divisions if the season ended before Week 17. The Browns (10-5), Bills (9-6) and Colts (8-7) would be the wild-card teams. The Texans (8-7), Bengals (8-7) and Steelers (8-7) would be the first teams out.

The Raiders can make up ground Sunday. They’re one game behind Indianapolis, so a win on the road would pull them even in the standings and give them the head-to-head advantage if the two teams finish with identical records.

The Raiders could even still overtake Kansas City for the AFC West crown. They would need to win their last two games against the Colts and Broncos and have the Chiefs lose their final two contests to the Bengals and Chargers.

The Raiders aren’t allowing themselves to go there, however. Interim coach Antonio Pierce said the team’s attention is just on its next game.

“Colts,” Pierce said. “That’s how we’ve been focusing. What’s in front of us. I can’t control 2024, and that’s in 2024. I’m in 2023 right now.”

Said Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams: “I mean, you hear about it, but I don’t really get too focused on that, especially when it’s a situation where we most likely have to win all the games. We can’t get too focused on all that other stuff because you start worrying about what other people are doing.”

The Raiders’ ability to lock in on the task ahead of them has served them well the last two weeks. It was key to their Christmas Day victory against the Chiefs on Monday. That win increased the Raiders’ playoff chances from 1 to 14 percent, according to The New York Times playoff simulator. Their odds will move up to 35 percent if they beat Indianapolis on New Year’s Eve.

Their chances climb to 66 percent if they follow that up with a win against Denver, which is benching quarterback Russell Wilson in favor of Jarrett Stidham.

The Raiders will still need plenty of help even if they win out.

Their most direct path to the playoffs is becoming AFC West champions with two straight wins and two straight Chiefs losses. That would give the Raiders their first division title since 2002 and a home playoff game in the first round.

That scenario remains unlikely. The Raiders’ most realistic way in is the wild-card route. It would, ironically, involve getting help from Kansas City in the form of a win against the Bengals this week. The Raiders’ path becomes a lot more straightforward if Cincinnati loses its final two games.

They’re also rooting for the Patriots to beat the Bills, the Titans to beat the Texans and the Panthers to beat the Jaguars this week.

The Raiders are still a long shot to make the playoffs. But the more they win, the better their odds become.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.