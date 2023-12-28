52°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Here’s how the Raiders can make the playoffs with 2 games left

Aidan O'Connell recaps win over Chiefs, talks preparing for the Colts
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2023 - 4:34 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) celebrates a two-point conversion ag ...
Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) celebrates a two-point conversion against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) congratulate Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Ni ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) congratulate Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) after he recovered a Kansas City Chiefs fumble and took it in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell looks to pass during the second half of an NFL fo ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
The Las Vegas Raiders sideline celebrates as Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) takes an interc ...
The Las Vegas Raiders sideline celebrates as Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) takes an interception in for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell passes during the first half of an NFL football g ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Raiders, two weeks after their playoff hopes were on life support, have fought their way back into postseason contention after wins against the Chargers and Chiefs.

They currently hold the 11th spot in the AFC standings at 7-8. They’re one game out of the seven-team dance, which is comprised of the conference’s four division winners along with three wild-card entrants.

The Ravens (12-3), Dolphins (11-4), Chiefs (9-6) and Jaguars (8-7) would win their divisions if the season ended before Week 17. The Browns (10-5), Bills (9-6) and Colts (8-7) would be the wild-card teams. The Texans (8-7), Bengals (8-7) and Steelers (8-7) would be the first teams out.

The Raiders can make up ground Sunday. They’re one game behind Indianapolis, so a win on the road would pull them even in the standings and give them the head-to-head advantage if the two teams finish with identical records.

The Raiders could even still overtake Kansas City for the AFC West crown. They would need to win their last two games against the Colts and Broncos and have the Chiefs lose their final two contests to the Bengals and Chargers.

The Raiders aren’t allowing themselves to go there, however. Interim coach Antonio Pierce said the team’s attention is just on its next game.

“Colts,” Pierce said. “That’s how we’ve been focusing. What’s in front of us. I can’t control 2024, and that’s in 2024. I’m in 2023 right now.”

Said Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams: “I mean, you hear about it, but I don’t really get too focused on that, especially when it’s a situation where we most likely have to win all the games. We can’t get too focused on all that other stuff because you start worrying about what other people are doing.”

The Raiders’ ability to lock in on the task ahead of them has served them well the last two weeks. It was key to their Christmas Day victory against the Chiefs on Monday. That win increased the Raiders’ playoff chances from 1 to 14 percent, according to The New York Times playoff simulator. Their odds will move up to 35 percent if they beat Indianapolis on New Year’s Eve.

Their chances climb to 66 percent if they follow that up with a win against Denver, which is benching quarterback Russell Wilson in favor of Jarrett Stidham.

The Raiders will still need plenty of help even if they win out.

Their most direct path to the playoffs is becoming AFC West champions with two straight wins and two straight Chiefs losses. That would give the Raiders their first division title since 2002 and a home playoff game in the first round.

That scenario remains unlikely. The Raiders’ most realistic way in is the wild-card route. It would, ironically, involve getting help from Kansas City in the form of a win against the Bengals this week. The Raiders’ path becomes a lot more straightforward if Cincinnati loses its final two games.

They’re also rooting for the Patriots to beat the Bills, the Titans to beat the Texans and the Panthers to beat the Jaguars this week.

The Raiders are still a long shot to make the playoffs. But the more they win, the better their odds become.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Has Antonio Pierce proven he should be Raiders’ permanent coach?
Has Antonio Pierce proven he should be Raiders’ permanent coach?
2
What draft position would Raiders have if season ended today?
What draft position would Raiders have if season ended today?
3
Raiders get physical, make statement with upset of Chiefs
Raiders get physical, make statement with upset of Chiefs
4
Raiders report: Coach endorses Crosby for one of NFL’s largest honors
Raiders report: Coach endorses Crosby for one of NFL’s largest honors
5
Raiders report card: Signature showing for Antonio Pierce, defense
Raiders report card: Signature showing for Antonio Pierce, defense
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
NFL Week 15 betting breakdown: Predictions for every Sunday game
NFL Week 15 betting breakdown: Predictions for every Sunday game
NFL Week 14 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 14 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
Raiders bettors hard to find for Christmas clash with Chiefs
Raiders bettors hard to find for Christmas clash with Chiefs
Raiders hope to revive rivalry with Chiefs
Raiders hope to revive rivalry with Chiefs
NFL betting trends — Week 16: Edge for Raiders-Chiefs
NFL betting trends — Week 16: Edge for Raiders-Chiefs
Raiders get physical, make statement with upset of Chiefs
Raiders get physical, make statement with upset of Chiefs