‘Really sharp money’ causes line move on Browns-Broncos Monday game

The Broncos are tied for the best record against the spread in the NFL this season, and they’re favored over the Browns on “Monday Night Football.”

Bettors cash in on right NFL favorites, popular underdogs

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) blows past Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Broncos have dominated the all-time series with the Browns, winning 24 of the past 28 meetings, including a 3-0 mark in AFC championship games.

Sharp bettors expect Denver to beat Cleveland again on “Monday Night Football” and cover the spread.

The Broncos are consensus 6-point home favorites, and the line was up to 6½ on Sunday night at the Westgate SuperBook and South Point.

“We took some really sharp money on Denver -5½, and now we’re at 6½,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said.

Sportsbooks have liability rolling into the Broncos after the Bills covered in a 35-10 rout of the 49ers on “Sunday Night Football.”

Favorites have won 11 of 14 games in Week 13.

“We’re going to be Browns fans, no question,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

Cleveland (3-8, 4-7 against the spread) is coming off a 24-19 upset of the Steelers but lost seven of its previous eight games and is on a 3-6 spread slide.

Denver (7-5, 9-3 ATS), which is tied with Pittsburgh and Detroit for the NFL’s best spread record, has won its past two games and is riding a 5-1 cover run.

The consensus total is 42. The Broncos are on a 6-2 over uptick, and the Browns have gone over in three of their past four games.

