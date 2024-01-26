Same $100 parlay that paid $125K at SuperBook also hit at Station

A Station Casinos bettor managed to hit on the same 11-team multisport parlay as a bettor at the Westgate SuperBook, earning a huge windfall in the process.

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) receives congratulations from teammates after he makes an interception in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

A bettor at Station Casinos turned $100 into $128,616 after hitting an 11-team multisport parlay.

A bettor at the Westgate SuperBook hit the same $100 parlay for $125,730.49.

The Review-Journal was unable to confirm if the wagers were placed by the same bettor.

Both bets were placed as 12-team parlays Jan. 16, when the first seven legs hit on college basketball and the NBA and one leg pushed.

The gamblers then swept all four NFL divisional round playoff games to cash the wagers.

They had winners Saturday on the Ravens -9 (beat Texans 34-10) and Packers +9½ (lost to 49ers 24-21) before closing out the parlays Sunday with the Lions -6½ (beat Buccaneers 31-23) and Chiefs +2½ (beat Bills 27-24).

Detroit escaped with a cover when Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield’s two-point conversion pass to wide receiver Mike Evans fell incomplete with 4:37 left to play.

Kansas City held on for the upset win at Buffalo when Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal wide right with 1:47 remaining.

Here are the first eight legs of the parlay (the only difference between the two wagers is that Samford was a 2-point underdog at Station):

— Clippers -6 (beat Thunder 128-117)

— Samford +2 (beat Western Carolina 75-71)

— Xavier -5½ (beat Butler 85-71)

— Purdue -9½ (beat Indiana 87-66)

— Ball State -1 (beat Eastern Michigan 76-62)

— UNLV +5½ (beat Boise State 68-64)

— Georgia +7 (beat South Carolina 74-69)

— Southern Methodist -13 (beat Temple 77-64)

The bettors got an unlikely push from SMU, which closed its 13-point win over Temple on a 10-1 run in the final 2:52. The Owls missed their final six shots from the field.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.