Scheffler’s odds never shorter, Tiger’s never longer for U.S. Open

Scottie Scheffler, the +325 favorite at the Westgate SuperBook to win the U.S. Open, is the shortest favorite to win any major since Tiger Woods in 2009.

Scottie Scheffler gestures for someone to clear the 18th fairway before hitting from the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Scottie Scheffler watches his shot on the 11th fairway during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament, Friday, June 7, 2024, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Scottie Scheffler hits from a bunker onto the fourth green during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Scottie Scheffler hits from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Scottie Scheffler pumps his fist after putting on the 16th green during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Scottie Scheffler’s major odds keep getting shorter, while Tiger Woods’ keep getting longer.

Scheffler, the +325 favorite at the Westgate SuperBook to win this week’s U.S. Open, is the shortest favorite to win any major since Woods in 2009, according to SportsOddsHistory.com.

Woods — who in 2009 was +175 to win the U.S Open and PGA Championship, +220 to win the Masters and +250 to win the British Open — is a career-worst 500-1 long shot to win this week at Pinehurst No. 2.

Scheffler, +350 at Station Sports, won the Memorial on Sunday to become the first golfer with five wins in an eight-start span on the PGA Tour since Woods in 2008.

Scheffler is the ticket and money leader at the SuperBook, where he’s the only golfer in single-digit odds. Scheffler was +450 after winning the Masters and dipped to 3-1 on Monday morning before moving back up to +325.

“The short odds are not deterring anyone from supporting him,” SuperBook golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman said. “We’ve seen his body of work. Then you’re going to a course where, tee to green, he’s the best there is.”

Challengers

Scheffler’s challengers are led by PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele at 10-1, Rory McIlroy at 12-1 and Collin Morikawa at 16-1.

“Those are the four best going right now,” Sherman said. “After that, where are you going to go?”

Viktor Hovland is 18-1. Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are each 20-1.

“Bryson is getting support at 20 and Koepka always gets support in majors, especially when you’re getting 20-1 or higher,” Sherman said. “You start going deeper than that, you’re just guessing at that point.”

Sherman bumped up Ludvig Aberg from 20-1 to 25-1 on Monday amid a Golf Channel report he’s dealing with a partially torn meniscus in his left knee. Sherman also moved Jon Rahm to 30-1 after Rahm withdrew from the LIV Golf event in Houston on Saturday with an infection in his left foot.

Morikawa is No. 2 in tickets at the SuperBook, followed by Koepka, McIlroy and Hovland.

Max Homa (50-1) is second in money wagered at the Westgate, followed by Aberg, Koepka and Schauffele.

Bettors give up on Tiger

Woods is the biggest U.S. Open liability at the SuperBook, which took a $1,000 wager on the 15-time major winner at 150-1 odds in February. But after Woods missed the cut at the PGA Championship and his U.S. Open odds soared to 500-1 on May 19, the Westgate hasn’t taken a single bet on him.

“There are zero tickets on him at 500-1. His support is waning at this point,” Sherman said. “(Bettors are) seeing what he’s done, making the cut at the Masters but not doing well on the weekend. And he missed the cut at the PGA. Now he’s going to a place that’s supposed to be more challenging than either one of those two events.

“I know Tiger’s only playing the majors, but it felt like the Masters and the British Open are the ones that he really should get involved with at this point in his career.”

Woods cashed at a small plus price to make the cut at the Masters, but was a solid favorite to miss the cut at the PGA.

“At the PGA, he was like -220 to -240 and it’s going to be higher than that,” Sherman said. “This doesn’t look like a good situation this week.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.