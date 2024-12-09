Sharp bettors cause line move in Bengals-Cowboys Monday night game

The Cincinnati Bengals are consensus 5½-point road favorites over the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.” The total is 49½.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) sack the quarterback during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Two of the NFL’s most disappointing teams are headed in opposite directions entering “Monday Night Football.”

The Bengals, consensus 5½-point road favorites over the Cowboys, entered the season with a win total of 11 and are 4-8 after losing three straight games.

Dallas had a season win total of 10½ and is 5-7 after winning and covering its past two games.

Sharp bettors are backing the home underdog.

“There’s a little bit of sharp money on Dallas at +6,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “That’s why we went to 5½.”

Something’s got to give. Cincinnati is 5-1 against the spread on the road this season, and Dallas ended an 0-7 spread slide at home in its 27-20 win and cover over the Giants on Thanksgiving Day.

“We’re going to be Cowboys fans, no question,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Although the Cowboys have won a couple in a row and are at home, and it’s ‘Monday Night Football,’ (Bengals quarterback) Joe Burrow is having a phenomenal year. …

“The Bengals just find ways to lose. Their defense can’t stop anybody. My guess is we’re going to huge under fans, too.”

The consensus total is 49½. Cincinnati is riding a 5-0 over run, and Dallas is on a 5-2 over run.

Only 51 Circa Survivor contestants remain in the hunt for the $14.3 million prize. Forty-eight of them are on to Week 15. Three of them are on Cincinnati, which they need to win to advance in the contest.

