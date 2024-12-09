37°F
Sharp bettors cause line move in Bengals-Cowboys Monday night game

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) sack the quarterback during an NFL football gam ...
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) sack the quarterback during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Two of the NFL’s most disappointing teams are headed in opposite directions entering “Monday Night Football.”

The Bengals, consensus 5½-point road favorites over the Cowboys, entered the season with a win total of 11 and are 4-8 after losing three straight games.

Dallas had a season win total of 10½ and is 5-7 after winning and covering its past two games.

Sharp bettors are backing the home underdog.

“There’s a little bit of sharp money on Dallas at +6,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “That’s why we went to 5½.”

Something’s got to give. Cincinnati is 5-1 against the spread on the road this season, and Dallas ended an 0-7 spread slide at home in its 27-20 win and cover over the Giants on Thanksgiving Day.

“We’re going to be Cowboys fans, no question,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Although the Cowboys have won a couple in a row and are at home, and it’s ‘Monday Night Football,’ (Bengals quarterback) Joe Burrow is having a phenomenal year. …

“The Bengals just find ways to lose. Their defense can’t stop anybody. My guess is we’re going to huge under fans, too.”

The consensus total is 49½. Cincinnati is riding a 5-0 over run, and Dallas is on a 5-2 over run.

Only 51 Circa Survivor contestants remain in the hunt for the $14.3 million prize. Forty-eight of them are on to Week 15. Three of them are on Cincinnati, which they need to win to advance in the contest.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

