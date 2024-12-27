Sharp bettors cause line move in Las Vegas Bowl between USC, Texas A&M

The Aggies are consensus 3-point favorites over the Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium, while the total is 53½.

Southern California wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

USC upset Louisville 42-28 last season as a touchdown underdog in the Holiday Bowl.

Sharp bettors are banking on the Trojans to cover as an underdog in the Las Vegas Bowl as well Friday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Texas A&M is a consensus 3-point favorite over USC after a sharp sports betting syndicate wagered on the Trojans +4 on Friday morning.

“That’s commonplace for these bowl games. One group plays one side and the line moves,” Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “With the way these bowl games have gone, this has been a pretty steady line.

“It had been pretty quiet until (Friday) morning, when there was a group that moved and took the 4s and now they’re pretty much all 3s.”

The Aggies opened as 2-point favorites at Station Sports, where 74 percent of the tickets are on Texas A&M.

“Though I think we’re going to see a lot of USC money come in by kickoff,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Just because of the backing we normally get when Southern Cal is out here.”

The consensus total is 55 after it opened at 52. At Station Sports, 74 percent of the tickets are on the over.

The Aggies, who are on a 5-2 over run, were one of the country’s worst college football teams against the spread this season at 3-9. They enter on an 0-4 spread slide.

USC went 7-5 ATS this season and is 4-2 ATS as an underdog under coach Lincoln Riley.

“It figures to be a close game,” Salmons said. “It’s just such a tough read because there are so many players that are leaving. I think USC’s capable here.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.