Sharp money causes line move in Cowboys-Texans Monday night game

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb walks on the sidelines during a football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments this season.

But that didn’t stop sharp bettors from backing the Cowboys as home underdogs to the Houston Texans on “Monday Night Football.”

“There was some really sharp money on Dallas +7½ early in the week,” Westgate SuperBook director John Murray said. “But I’m sure we’re going to end up needing Dallas. All the parlays that are left are going to the Texans.”

Houston is a 7-point favorite at every sportsbook, and the consensus total is 41, with Circa Sports at 41½.

Dallas (3-6) has lost and failed to cover its past four games and is 0-4 straight-up and against the spread at home this season. The Cowboys have the league’s second-worst spread record at 2-7. Only the Tennessee Titans are worse at 1-9 ATS.

“We’re clearly going to be Cowboys fans,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

The Texans (6-4, 4-5-1 ATS) have lost two straight games and three of their past four. Houston is the NFL’s top under team (8-2).

The Texans are expected to get star wide receiver Nico Collins back, and Cowboys star wideout CeeDee Lamb also is expected to play.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

