Sharp money moves line for Vikings-Eagles Thursday NFL game

The line for the “Thursday Night Football” game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles has continued to fall.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Sharp money has driven down the line for the “Thursday Night Football” game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

The host Eagles are 6-point favorites at most Las Vegas sportsbooks after being listed as 7-point chalk Wednesday morning. Station Casinos was at Philadelphia -6½.

The Vikings are +210 money-line underdogs at the Westgate SuperBook and +216 at Circa sportsbook.

“The public is still clearly on the Eagles. Ticket counts favor the Eagles,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said Thursday. “There’s no question we’re going to be Vikings fans when the game kicks tonight.”

BetMGM reported 60 percent of the spread bets and 52 percent of the spread handle is on the Eagles, while Minnesota has garnered 57 percent of the money-line bets but 44 percent of the handle.

South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews reported he took a “pretty big bet” on the Vikings +6½.

“We opened at 8, and we’re down to 6,” Andrews said. “We’re pretty flooded with money on the (underdog). The public will come back on the Eagles.”

The total is 49 at most sportsbooks and as low as 48½ at Circa and South Point. BetMGM reported 59 percent of the money has been wagered on the over.

T.J. Hockenson over 4½ receptions is the most-bet player prop at BetMGM with 99 percent of the money wagered on the over. The Vikings tight end had eight catches in Week 1.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (9-1) is the most-bet player at BetMGM to score the first touchdown tonight, while bettors like Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert to bounce back and go over 46½ receiving yards (-125), with 99 percent of the money wagered on the over. Goedert was held without a catch in the opener.

Also, 99 percent of the handle at BetMGM on Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is to go over 40½ receiving yards.

The Eagles (1-0) jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter last week at New England but had to hold on for a 25-20 win over the Patriots.

Philadelphia beat the Vikings 24-7 when the teams met in Week 2 last season and was 8-3 against the spread as home favorites.

Minnesota (0-1) committed three turnovers, all by quarterback Kirk Cousins, and suffered a 20-17 loss to Tampa Bay in its home opener. The Vikings were 1-3 as road underdogs last season.

