Sports Betting Spotlight: Los Angeles Rams season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the Los Angeles Rams’ season in the fifth of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, center, stands on the sideline in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The Rams went 11-5 last season and their 2018 win total is 10 (Over minus 120) after they added four All-Pros in receiver Brandin Cooks, cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

