Sports Betting Spotlight: San Francisco 49ers season preview

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2018 - 9:01 am
 

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the San Francisco 49ers’ season in the sixth of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

The Niners finished 6-10 last season after new franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo engineered a season-ending five-game win streak. Their 2018 win total is 8½ (Under minus 125) as San Francisco guns for its first winning season since 2013.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

