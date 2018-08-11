Sports Betting Spotlight: San Francisco 49ers season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the San Francisco 49ers’ season in the sixth of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the San Francisco 49ers’ season in the sixth of a series of 32 NFL team videos.

The Niners finished 6-10 last season after new franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo engineered a season-ending five-game win streak. Their 2018 win total is 8½ (Under minus 125) as San Francisco guns for its first winning season since 2013.

