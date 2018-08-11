Sports Betting Spotlight: San Francisco 49ers season preview

Las Vegas handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn Las Vegas sports book director Johnny Avello join the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey to preview the San Francisco 49ers’ season in the sixth of a series of 32 NFL team videos.
The Niners finished 6-10 last season after new franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo engineered a season-ending five-game win streak. Their 2018 win total is 8½ (Under minus 125) as San Francisco guns for its first winning season since 2013.
