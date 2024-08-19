Sportsbook face large liability on this Heisman Trophy underdog

Only one running back has struck the Heisman pose since 2009. But that hasn’t stopped bettors from backing Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon to win the award this season.

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) runs past BYU linebacker Ace Kaufusi (18) and safety Talan Alfrey (25) for a touchdown in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

FILE - Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II answers questions from the media during the Big 12 NCAA college football media days in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier, File)

FILE - Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala, File)

Quarterbacks have cornered the Heisman Trophy market, winning the award in seven of the last eight years.

Only one running back — Alabama’s Derrick Henry in 2015 — has struck the Heisman pose since 2009. But that hasn’t stopped bettors from backing Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon to win the award this season.

Gordon, who led the nation in rushing yards last year with 1,732, is the largest liability to win the Heisman at BetMGM, Station Sports and the Westgate SuperBook.

He is a 66-1 long shot at BetMGM to win the award.

“If a running back wins the Heisman, it could be him. He’s that good,” CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall said. “There’s a chance he could put up 2,000 yards and get in the mix. But it’s so slanted now towards quarterbacks, and quarterbacks on top-five teams.

“The Heisman is often a team award, too, rightly or wrongly. It probably runs through the (Southeastern Conference), just like everything else.”

Five of the top six favorites at the SuperBook are SEC quarterbacks. Texas’ Quinn Ewers and Georgia’s Carson Beck are 8-1 co-favorites. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe is the 12-1 fourth choice, followed by Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart at 14-1 and Louisiana State’s Garrett Nussmeier at 16-1.

The only non-SEC quarterback atop the Heisman betting board is Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel. The 8-1 co-favorite is the ticket and money leader at the Westgate by a wide margin and the second-largest liability.

“People have been supporting him throughout,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said.

The Westgate has taken multiple $300 wagers on Gabriel at his opening odds of 14-1, along with a $500 bet at 12-1 and a $400 ticket at 9-1.

Gabriel, who threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns last season for Oklahoma, is the +550 favorite at Station and one of the ticket leaders. Bo Nix led the nation in touchdowns passes last season with 45 for the Ducks.

“Guests are always looking for those guys that are able to put huge numbers on the board and that’s why he’s the favorite,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “They run an offense that generates a lot of points and they’re playing in the Big Ten this year.”

‘Deep sleeper’

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (30-1) and Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (50-1) also are among the biggest liabilities at BetMGM. Station has liability on Miami (Florida) quarterback Cam Ward (22-1), Southern California quarterback Miller Moss (28-1) and Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (40-1) as well.

For an extreme long shot, Marshall suggests taking a flier on Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan. He had the fourth-most passing yards in the country last season with 3,883 and ranked fifth in touchdown passes with 32. Henigan pays 1,000 to 1 at Circa Sports to win the Heisman.

“Memphis has a shot to be the Group of Five team in the playoffs and he could put up some prodigious numbers,” Marshall said. “Memphis probably has to run the table. He’d have to throw for 45 touchdowns. He’d be a deep, deep sleeper.”

Unders overwhelm books

Unders have cashed at a 78.8 percent clip in the NFL preseason. Unders went 14-2 in Week 2 of the preseason and are 26-7 overall.

“We did not do good on totals this past weekend in preseason. We had a couple of 7- and 8-team under parlays that hit,” Esposito said. “You’re looking at starters getting minimal playing time and a lot of vanilla-type offenses.”

Circa football preview

Circa Sports will host its annual “Circa Football Preview” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in Circa’s Galaxy Ballroom, located on the third floor of the hotel. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be hosted by Circa vice president of operations Mike Palm and feature RotoWire co-founder Jeff Erickson, former NFL running back Willis McGahee, Circa sportsbook risk manager Jamey Pileggi and Yahoo! Sports writer Frank Schwab.

