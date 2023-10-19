Sportsbook takes bets of $280K, $220K on Jaguars-Saints game

The New Orleans Saints are 2-point favorites against the Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football,” with Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence expected to start.

Two teams headed in opposite directions meet on "Thursday Night Football," and the host Saints are 1-point favorites at Circa sportsbook over the Jaguars. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during a NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, October 15, 2023 in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

The Saints are consensus 2-point home favorites over the Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” after the line bounced around amid the uncertain status of Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence is listed as questionable with a knee injury suffered in the Jaguars’ 37-20 home win over the Colts on Sunday. But he’s expected to start.

Caesars Sportsbook has taken six-figure wagers on both sides: $280,000 on Jacksonville on the money line (-120) and $220,000 on New Orleans -1.

Sharp bettors backed the Saints -1 at the Westgate SuperBook, and Station Casinos reported sharp action Thursday on New Orleans that helped push the line as high as 2½.

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw bet on the Saints at pick’em.

“The Saints are coming off of a loss, and Lawrence is not healthy,” he said. “Yeah, he’s playing, but what is he, 50 percent? 75 percent?

“When you’re not healthy, you’re not practicing enough. And when it’s a short week on top of it, it makes it difficult. It’s most likely going to be a tough, low-scoring game.”

The total is 40½. New Orleans has gone under in 12 straight games and is on a 15-1 under run. Unders went 12-2-1 last week, are 14-6 in prime-time games and are cashing at a 60.9 percent clip (56-36-1) this season.

“The unders are usually good for us, especially in isolated prime-time games,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The public usually bets the favorite and the over. My guess is we still will need the under.”

Lawrence threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns with one interception last week as the Jaguars (4-2, 4-2 against the spread, 3-3 over/under) took over sole possession of first place in the AFC South with their home victory over the Colts. Jacksonville has won and covered three in a row.

The Saints (3-3, 1-4-1 ATS, 6-0 under) have lost three of four. Quarterback Derek Carr threw for 353 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday’s 20-13 road loss to the Houston Texans.

Carr has been dealing with a right shoulder/chest injury, but was a full participant in practice and is expected to play.

“The Saints offense hasn’t looked good,” Caesars Sportsbook assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “Even with an unhealthy Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars should keep it close and could easily win.”

Esposito said there’s two-way action on the game at Station Casinos. South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said his book needs the Jaguars.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.