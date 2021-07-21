Station, William Hill dangling $1M prizes for football contests

Station Casinos’ Last Man Standing contests could be worth $1 million, and William Hill is guaranteeing a $1 million prize pool for its college contest.

Station Casinos and William Hill could pay out more than $1 million for their football handicapping contests this fall.

Station is bringing back its Last Man Standing contests for pro and college football. The pro contest has a guaranteed prize of $150,000, and the college winner is guaranteed $100,000. If the same person wins both contests, that person will receive an additional $750,000 for a total prize of at least $1 million.

William Hill’s College Pick’em contest has a guaranteed prize pool of $1 million, with first place earning at least $500,000. The Pro Pick’em contest offers weekly prizes and a seasonlong prize, along with a possible $1 million bonus.

Station’s college Last Man Standing contest and the William Hill College Pick’em were not held last year amid the uncertainty around the college football season caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said it “feels great” for Station to be able to bring back the college contest.

“There are not a lot of college options out there as far as contests go,” he said. “We’re set for a full season with big schools playing other big schools out of conference again.”

The Last Man Standing contests cost $25, but bettors can purchase five entries for $100. Entrants make one pick against the spread each week for each entry, and entries are eliminated with a loss.

The contest plays down to one winner. The same person winning the pro and college contests is extremely unlikely, but two years ago, multiple entrants were still alive in both contests in Week 10, Esposito said.

Entrants must sign up by Sept. 6 to be eligible for the $750,000 bonus. The deadline to enter is Sept. 11 for the college contest and Sept. 12 for the pro.

The William Hill College Pick’em has raised its entry fee from $500 to $1,000, with a maximum of five entries. Entrants choose eight games against the spread each week.

The Pro Pick’em costs $25, with a maximum of 15 entries. Entrants select the straight-up winners (no point spreads) of every NFL game.

The entrant with the best record each week receives $10,000; the entrant with the best record for the season receives $20,000.

The overall winner will receive an additional $1 million for picking at least 215 winners (out of 272 games) during the season.

The deadline to enter is Sept. 11 for the College Pick’em and Sept. 12 for the Pro Pick’em.

