Super bets: Point spreads, totals, results for every Super Bowl
The winning team is 48-7-2 against the spread. In other words, there have been only nine Super Bowls in which the favorite has won but failed to cover.
Favorites have gone 37-19 straight-up and 28-26-2 against the spread in the Super Bowl. (One line was pick’em.)
The winning team is 48-7-2 ATS. In other words, there have been only nine Super Bowls in which the favorite has won but failed to cover, including two pushes.
Totals have split evenly with 28 overs and 28 unders. (Super Bowl I did not have a widely known total.)
Here are the point spreads, totals and results for every Super Bowl (NA — not available):
Super Bowl; Final score; Spread (total); Spread/total results
57; Chiefs 38, Eagles 35; Eagles -1½ (51½); Underdog/Over
56; Rams 23, Bengals 20; Rams -4½ (48½); Underdog/Under
55; Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9; Chiefs -3 (55); Underdog/Under
54; Chiefs 31, 49ers 20; Chiefs -1½ (53); Favorite/Under
53; Patriots 13, Rams 3; Patriots -2½ (56); Favorite/Under
52; Eagles 41, Patriots 33; Patriots -4 (49); Underdog/Over
51; Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT); Patriots -3 (57); Favorite/Over
50; Broncos 24, Panthers 10; Panthers -5 (43); Underdog/Under
49; Patriots 28, Seahawks 24; Pick’em (47½); NA/Over
48; Seahawks 43, Broncos 8; Broncos -2½ (47½); Underdog/Over
47; Ravens 34, 49ers 31; 49ers -4½ (48); Underdog/Over
46; Giants 21, Patriots 17; Patriots -2½ (53); Underdog/Under
45; Packers 31, Steelers 25; Packers -3 (45); Favorite/Over
44; Saints 31, Colts 17; Colts -5 (57); Underdog/Under
43; Steelers 27, Cardinals 23; Steelers -7 (46); Underdog/Over
42; Giants 17, Patriots 14; Patriots -12 (55); Underdog/Under
41; Colts 29, Bears 17; Colts -7 (47); Favorite/Under
40; Steelers 21, Seahawks 10; Steelers -4 (47); Favorite/Under
39; Patriots 24, Eagles 21; Patriots -7 (46½); Underdog/Under
38; Patriots 32, Panthers 29; Patriots -7 (37½); Underdog/Over
37; Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21; Raiders -4 (44); Underdog/Over
36; Patriots 20, Rams 17; Rams -14 (53); Underdog/Under
35; Ravens 34, Giants 7; Ravens -3 (33); Favorite/Over
34; Rams 23, Titans 16; Rams -7 (45); Push/Under
33; Broncos 34, Falcons 19; Broncos -7½ (52½); Favorite/Over
32; Broncos 31, Packers 24; Packers -11 (49); Underdog/Over
31; Packers 35, Patriots 21; Packers -14 (49); Push/Over
30; Cowboys 27, Steelers 17; Cowboys -13½ (51); Underdog/Under
29; 49ers 49, Chargers 26; 49ers -18½ (53½); Favorite/Over
28; Cowboys 30, Bills 13; Cowboys -10½ (50½); Favorite/Under
27; Cowboys 52, Bills 17; Cowboys -6½ (44½); Favorite/Over
26; Redskins 37, Bills 24; Redskins -7 (49); Favorite/Over
25; Giants 20, Bills 19; Bills -7 (40½); Underdog/Under
24; 49ers 55, Broncos 10; 49ers -12 (48); Favorite/Over
23; 49ers 20, Bengals 16; 49ers -7 (48); Underdog/Under
22; Redskins 42, Broncos 10; Broncos -3 (47); Underdog/Over
21; Giants 39, Broncos 20; Giants -9½ (40); Favorite/Over
20; Bears 46, Patriots 10; Bears -10 (37½); Favorite/Over
19; 49ers 38, Dolphins 16; 49ers -3½ (53½); Favorite/Over
18; Raiders 38, Redskins 9; Redskins -3 (48); Underdog/Under
17; Redskins 27, Dolphins 17; Dolphins -3 (36½); Underdog/Over
16; 49ers 26, Bengals 21; 49ers -1 (48); Favorite/Under
15; Raiders 27, Eagles 10; Eagles -3 (37½); Underdog/Under
14; Steelers 31, Rams 19; Steelers -10½ (36); Favorite/Over
13; Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31; Steelers -3½ (37); Favorite/Over
12; Cowboys 27, Broncos 10; Cowboys -6 (39); Favorite/Under
11; Raiders 32, Vikings 14; Raiders -4 (38); Favorite/Over
10; Steelers 21, Cowboys 17; Steelers -7 (36); Underdog/Over
9; Steelers 16, Vikings 6; Steelers -3 (33); Favorite/Under
8; Dolphins 24, Vikings 7; Dolphins -6½ (33); Favorite/Under
7; Dolphins 14, Redskins 7; Dolphins -1 (33); Favorite/Under
6; Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3; Cowboys -6 (34); Favorite/Under
5; Colts 16, Cowboys 13; Colts -2½ (36); Favorite/Under
4; Chiefs 23, Vikings 7; Vikings -12 (39); Underdog/Under
3; Jets 16, Colts 7; Colts -18 (40); Underdog/Under
2; Packers 33, Raiders 14; Packers -13½ (43); Favorite/Over
1; Packers 35, Chiefs 10; Packers -14 (NA); Favorite/NA