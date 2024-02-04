Super bets: Point spreads, totals, results for every Super Bowl

The winning team is 48-7-2 against the spread. In other words, there have been only nine Super Bowls in which the favorite has won but failed to cover.

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks the game-winning field goal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

Favorites have gone 37-19 straight-up and 28-26-2 against the spread in the Super Bowl. (One line was pick’em.)

The winning team is 48-7-2 ATS. In other words, there have been only nine Super Bowls in which the favorite has won but failed to cover, including two pushes.

Totals have split evenly with 28 overs and 28 unders. (Super Bowl I did not have a widely known total.)

Here are the point spreads, totals and results for every Super Bowl (NA — not available):

Super Bowl; Final score; Spread (total); Spread/total results

57; Chiefs 38, Eagles 35; Eagles -1½ (51½); Underdog/Over

56; Rams 23, Bengals 20; Rams -4½ (48½); Underdog/Under

55; Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9; Chiefs -3 (55); Underdog/Under

54; Chiefs 31, 49ers 20; Chiefs -1½ (53); Favorite/Under

53; Patriots 13, Rams 3; Patriots -2½ (56); Favorite/Under

52; Eagles 41, Patriots 33; Patriots -4 (49); Underdog/Over

51; Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT); Patriots -3 (57); Favorite/Over

50; Broncos 24, Panthers 10; Panthers -5 (43); Underdog/Under

49; Patriots 28, Seahawks 24; Pick’em (47½); NA/Over

48; Seahawks 43, Broncos 8; Broncos -2½ (47½); Underdog/Over

47; Ravens 34, 49ers 31; 49ers -4½ (48); Underdog/Over

46; Giants 21, Patriots 17; Patriots -2½ (53); Underdog/Under

45; Packers 31, Steelers 25; Packers -3 (45); Favorite/Over

44; Saints 31, Colts 17; Colts -5 (57); Underdog/Under

43; Steelers 27, Cardinals 23; Steelers -7 (46); Underdog/Over

42; Giants 17, Patriots 14; Patriots -12 (55); Underdog/Under

41; Colts 29, Bears 17; Colts -7 (47); Favorite/Under

40; Steelers 21, Seahawks 10; Steelers -4 (47); Favorite/Under

39; Patriots 24, Eagles 21; Patriots -7 (46½); Underdog/Under

38; Patriots 32, Panthers 29; Patriots -7 (37½); Underdog/Over

37; Buccaneers 48, Raiders 21; Raiders -4 (44); Underdog/Over

36; Patriots 20, Rams 17; Rams -14 (53); Underdog/Under

35; Ravens 34, Giants 7; Ravens -3 (33); Favorite/Over

34; Rams 23, Titans 16; Rams -7 (45); Push/Under

33; Broncos 34, Falcons 19; Broncos -7½ (52½); Favorite/Over

32; Broncos 31, Packers 24; Packers -11 (49); Underdog/Over

31; Packers 35, Patriots 21; Packers -14 (49); Push/Over

30; Cowboys 27, Steelers 17; Cowboys -13½ (51); Underdog/Under

29; 49ers 49, Chargers 26; 49ers -18½ (53½); Favorite/Over

28; Cowboys 30, Bills 13; Cowboys -10½ (50½); Favorite/Under

27; Cowboys 52, Bills 17; Cowboys -6½ (44½); Favorite/Over

26; Redskins 37, Bills 24; Redskins -7 (49); Favorite/Over

25; Giants 20, Bills 19; Bills -7 (40½); Underdog/Under

24; 49ers 55, Broncos 10; 49ers -12 (48); Favorite/Over

23; 49ers 20, Bengals 16; 49ers -7 (48); Underdog/Under

22; Redskins 42, Broncos 10; Broncos -3 (47); Underdog/Over

21; Giants 39, Broncos 20; Giants -9½ (40); Favorite/Over

20; Bears 46, Patriots 10; Bears -10 (37½); Favorite/Over

19; 49ers 38, Dolphins 16; 49ers -3½ (53½); Favorite/Over

18; Raiders 38, Redskins 9; Redskins -3 (48); Underdog/Under

17; Redskins 27, Dolphins 17; Dolphins -3 (36½); Underdog/Over

16; 49ers 26, Bengals 21; 49ers -1 (48); Favorite/Under

15; Raiders 27, Eagles 10; Eagles -3 (37½); Underdog/Under

14; Steelers 31, Rams 19; Steelers -10½ (36); Favorite/Over

13; Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31; Steelers -3½ (37); Favorite/Over

12; Cowboys 27, Broncos 10; Cowboys -6 (39); Favorite/Under

11; Raiders 32, Vikings 14; Raiders -4 (38); Favorite/Over

10; Steelers 21, Cowboys 17; Steelers -7 (36); Underdog/Over

9; Steelers 16, Vikings 6; Steelers -3 (33); Favorite/Under

8; Dolphins 24, Vikings 7; Dolphins -6½ (33); Favorite/Under

7; Dolphins 14, Redskins 7; Dolphins -1 (33); Favorite/Under

6; Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3; Cowboys -6 (34); Favorite/Under

5; Colts 16, Cowboys 13; Colts -2½ (36); Favorite/Under

4; Chiefs 23, Vikings 7; Vikings -12 (39); Underdog/Under

3; Jets 16, Colts 7; Colts -18 (40); Underdog/Under

2; Packers 33, Raiders 14; Packers -13½ (43); Favorite/Over

1; Packers 35, Chiefs 10; Packers -14 (NA); Favorite/NA