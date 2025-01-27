Super Bowl 59 betting line: Chiefs slight favorites over Eagles

Oddsmakers have made the Chiefs slight favorites to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

The Chiefs are a win away from making history.

Oddsmakers have made Kansas City slight favorites to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

The Chiefs opened as 1½-point favorites over the Eagles at the Westgate SuperBook in Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The total is 50.

Kansas City is -125 on the money line and Philadelphia is +105.

The Chiefs beat the Bills 32-29 in the AFC championship game Sunday in Kansas City, Mo., covering as 1-point favorites. The game went over the total of 49.

The Eagles crushed the Commanders 55-23 in the NFC title game Sunday in Philadelphia, cruising to a cover as 6-point favorites. The game flew over the total of 47.

The game is a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl in which Kansas City erased a 24-14 halftime deficit en route to a 38-35 win over Philadelphia as a 1½-point underdog.

