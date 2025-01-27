42°F
Betting

Super Bowl 59 betting line: Chiefs slight favorites over Eagles

People celebrate after a play during the NFC championship football game at the Circa sportsbook ...
People celebrate after a play during the NFC championship football game at the Circa sportsbook on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People watch the NFC championship football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington ...
People watch the NFC championship football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders at the Circa sportsbook on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Betting lines are reflected in glass as people watch the NFC championship football game between ...
Betting lines are reflected in glass as people watch the NFC championship football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders at the Circa sportsbook on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People gather around the casino to watch the NFC championship football game between the Philade ...
People gather around the casino to watch the NFC championship football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders at the Circa sportsbook on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2025 - 7:00 pm
 

The Chiefs are a win away from making history.

Oddsmakers have made Kansas City slight favorites to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

The Chiefs opened as 1½-point favorites over the Eagles at the Westgate SuperBook in Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The total is 50.

Kansas City is -125 on the money line and Philadelphia is +105.

The Chiefs beat the Bills 32-29 in the AFC championship game Sunday in Kansas City, Mo., covering as 1-point favorites. The game went over the total of 49.

The Eagles crushed the Commanders 55-23 in the NFC title game Sunday in Philadelphia, cruising to a cover as 6-point favorites. The game flew over the total of 47.

The game is a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl in which Kansas City erased a 24-14 halftime deficit en route to a 38-35 win over Philadelphia as a 1½-point underdog.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

