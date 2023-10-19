Thursday NFL betting preview: QB’s status clouds Jaguars-Saints

The New Orleans Saints are narrow favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” with the status of a starting quarterback in doubt.

Two teams headed in opposite directions meet on "Thursday Night Football," and the host Saints are 1-point favorites at Circa sportsbook over the Jaguars. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during a NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, October 15, 2023 in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

The New Orleans Saints are consensus 1-point home favorites on “Thursday Night Football” against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who might be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence is listed as questionable with a knee injury. C.J. Beathard will start if Lawrence can’t go.

Lawrence threw for 181 yards and two touchdowns with one interception last week as the Jaguars (4-2, 4-2 against the spread, 3-3 over/under) took over sole possession of first place in the AFC South with a 37-20 home victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Jacksonville has won and covered three in a row.

The Saints (3-3, 1-4-1 ATS, 6-0 under) have lost three of four. Quarterback Derek Carr threw for 353 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday’s 20-13 road loss to the Houston Texans.

Carr has been dealing with a right shoulder/chest injury but was a full participant in practice and is expected to play.

The consensus total is 40.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.