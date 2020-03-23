Tom Brady now with Buccaneers, but prop bet still undecided

If Tom Brady doesn’t start for Tampa Bay in Week 1 of the 2020 regular season, “No snap taken in 2020 Week 1,” which opened at 18-1 at William Hill, will be the winner.

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, that he is leaving the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, FIle)

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying he is embarking on a “new football journey.” The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots announced his decision Friday, March 20, 2020, in an Instagram post and thanked the Bucs for the opportunity. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady #12 during an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Michael Zito/AP Images for Panini)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady #12 during an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Michael Zito/AP Images for Panini)

How did William Hill sportsbook do on the Tom Brady prop?

“I’ll let you know,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bodganovich said. “It hasn’t been decided yet. It’s down to two, Tampa Bay or no snap.”

Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, but bets on the William Hill prop — “Which team will Tom Brady take his first snap with in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season?” — won’t be graded until Week 1.

“The rule (on the prop) was it had to be something related to the field, so that’s why we made it ‘Where will he take his first snap in Week 1,’” Bogdanovich said.

That means if Brady is injured in the preseason or doesn’t start for Tampa Bay in Week 1 for another reason, “No snap taken in 2020 Week 1,” which opened at 18-1 at William Hill, will be the winner and bettors on the Buccaneers, who opened at 25-1, will lose their wagers.

Westgate bettors, including one who wagered a total of $5,500 to win $36,000 on Tampa Bay, have more breathing room. The Westgate’s prop specified “Which team will Brady take his first snap for of the 2020-21 season?”

“He would need to be injured the entire season for no snap taken to cash,” Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.