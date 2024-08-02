87°F
Trump’s election betting odds plummet as Harris narrows gap

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Thursday ...
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Vice President Kamala Harris has closed the gap on former President Donald Trump in betting odds to win the presidential election, pulling almost even less than two weeks after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Trump’s chances to win the White House again have plummeted from 67.9 percent following a failed assassination attempt July 13 to 51.3 percent late Thursday at electionbettingodds.com, which averages live odds from FTX.com, Betfair.com, PredictIt.org, Smarkets.com and Polymarket.com.

Trump’s implied odds equate to the -105 favorite to win the election over Harris, whose chances have shot up to 46.3 percent, or the +116 second choice, from 33.4 percent at the site after Biden dropped out July 21.

Trump is a -115 favorite over Harris, the +100 second choice, at BetOnline, an offshore sportsbook that is not regulated by the U.S. After Biden dropped out, Trump was -200 and Harris +185.

A negative number represents how much a bettor must wager to win $100. At the current odds, a bettor would have to wager $115 to win $100 on Trump being elected. A positive number represents how much a bettor would win on a $100 wager, meaning a bettor would win $100 on a $100 bet on Harris to win the election.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

