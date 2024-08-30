85°F
US Open bettor loses ‘sure thing’ $25K wager to win $250 on huge favorite

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain returns a shot to Botic van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during ...
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain returns a shot to Botic van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Botic van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, gestures to his corner after a second round match ...
Botic van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, gestures to his corner after a second round match against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, in the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2024 - 11:06 pm
 

There’s no such thing as a lock in sports betting.

A BetMGM bettor in Nevada learned that the hard way Thursday night, losing a $25,000 wager on Carlos Alcaraz to win his second-round match at the U.S. Open as a -10,000 favorite. The bet would’ve paid $250 had Alcaraz won.

Alcaraz, bidding to win his third straight Grand Slam, and the bettor were shocked when the world’s No. 3-ranked player lost in straight sets — 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 — to Botic van de Zandschulp, ranked 74th in the world.

Alcaraz, a Spaniard, defeated van de Zandshulp of the Netherlands in straight sets in their previous two matches.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

THE LATEST