‘Vegas legend’ of sports betting retires after cancer diagnosis

Longtime Las Vegas pro handicapper and sports talk radio host Dave Cokin said he was diagnosed with cancer a year ago and doesn’t expect to live much longer.

From left, Dave Cokin, Mark Seidel, Kelly Stewart and Ted Sevransky are shown during a betting show. Photo courtesy of Kelly Stewart.

The marquee on the Stardust shows Dave Cokin's matchup for a handicapping contest in an undated photo. (Dave Cokin)

When Dave Cokin was busted for bookmaking in his native Rhode Island in the 1980s, he essentially had two options: Go to jail or go to Las Vegas.

Easy choice.

“Moved to Las Vegas because getting arrested was expensive,” Cokin said. “Good thing I had a great lawyer, and money evidently talked.”

Cokin, who received probation in the case, has thrived in the gambling capital of the world for the past five decades as a well-respected professional handicapper and sports talk radio host.

The 71-year-old announced his retirement Monday in a post on X in which he said he was diagnosed with cancer a year ago and doesn’t expect to live much longer.

“Basically, you should not count on getting a Christmas present from me,” he posted. “I’ve got days or weeks, perhaps a couple months left and I’ll be going, going, gone.”

Cokin, who is in home hospice care and said he can’t speak coherently, said via text message that he faced another daunting decision when he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

“Choice was inpatient care with chemo and a good chance I kick the bucket anyway,” he said. “So I said, ‘No thanks. I’ll let nature take its course and get me the (expletive) outta here.’ Great decision. I’m gonna die, but on my terms.

“The cancer is growing, and there are some ominous signs. But my original prognosis was weeks or months, and I already crushed that. Now it’s days or weeks, maybe a couple months. Bet the ‘over.’ I’m enjoying my life and think I’ll stick around for a while.”

When Cokin posted the news, mostly to explain to his longtime clients and followers why he was retiring, he received an outpouring of affection and support.

“I’m thrilled with the show of love and caring I’ve received since word got out about this,” he said. “Very humbling.”

Cokin, who almost always wears a flat cap, was born and raised in Providence, where he was introduced to gambling as a child.

“Been around it all my life,” he said. “First bet was on the (Providence) Reds (American Hockey League team). $5 and I lost.”

After splitting time between Rhode Island and Las Vegas for several years in the early 1980s, Cokin moved to the desert full time in 1987.

‘The Stardust Line’

Cokin began his broadcast career as a guest on Lee Pete’s show at the Frontier and eventually became co-host of “The Stardust Line,” the first show that catered to sports bettors, on KDWN-AM, a 50,000-watt station that reached millions of listeners in 11 western states, Canada and Mexico.

VSiN host Matt Youmans, who moved to Las Vegas in the early 2000s, was a loyal listener.

“Cokin would give out three college football picks every Sunday night, and you could always count on those picks going 2-1 or 3-0,” Youmans said. “I still consider him one of the sharpest college football handicappers around. But I don’t know anybody who handicaps baseball more in depth than Dave.”

Youmans went on to co-host “The Las Vegas Sportsline” sports betting show with Cokin from 2011 to 2018 on ESPN Radio. He said he doesn’t believe Cokin will retire.

“I always said that Dave Cokin will handicap games to his last day,” Youmans said. “That guy will be sitting on his death bed handicapping the next day’s baseball games. You have to admire that and appreciate it. Sports handicapping is in his blood. I’m not sure I’ve met anyone else who is as consumed by sports handicapping as Dave.”

‘Proline’

One of the original touts, or pick sellers, Cokin got national exposure on Jim Feist’s “Proline” sports handicapping show that aired on the USA Network for 36 years, starting in 1978.

“He lived life on his own terms,” Feist said. “He followed his own drummer. I respect that. … He was his own man and a very trustworthy, honest guy.”

Cokin, a two-time winner of Nevada’s Sportscaster of the Year award, also co-hosted “The Pete Rose Show” on the Sports Fan Radio Network and “Cofield and Cokin,” aka “DC and the Sunshine Man,” on ESPN Radio.

“A lot of people know him as a handicapper, but he’s arguably the most well-known guy that we’ve ever had for Las Vegas sports talk radio,” former co-host Steve Cofield said. “He’s a Vegas legend. He lived the life of a Las Vegas gambler that I think a lot of people wanted to.

“Everyone knew Dave, and everyone knew his voice. He was must-listen radio. He really does epitomize what Las Vegas is and should be for sports talk radio.”

VSiN host Mitch Moss also worked with Cokin for several years on ESPN Radio after watching him on “Proline” as a kid in Wisconsin.

“And then I was suddenly producing his radio show after moving to Vegas,” Moss said. “He’s a legend in the sports betting business. A handicapper’s handicapper.”

Cokin’s humor and grace have been on full display as he approaches death with a positive attitude.

“It beats feeling sorry for oneself,” he said. “Maybe I’d feel differently if my life sucked. It sure didn’t. I’ve had a great time.”

