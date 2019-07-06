Vegas Summer League: Books to refund bets on games affected by quake

Bets on the first quarter and first half will stand because they were completed when the Pelicans-Knicks game was suspended in the fourth quarter.

New Orleans Pelicans' Zylan Cheatham (45) is fouled by New York Knicks' Lamar Peters (16) Knicks' Kenny Wooten also defends during an NBA summer league basketball game Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

The Westgate and William Hill sportsbooks will refund all wagers on the sides and totals of three Vegas Summer League games that were postponed due to an earthquake Friday night, including the Pelicans-Knicks game at the Thomas & Mack Center that featured No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Zion Williamson.

Bets on the first quarter and first half will stand because they were completed when the game was suspended with 7:53 left in the fourth quarter and New Orleans, a 5-point underdog, leading New York, 80-74.

The Magic-Spurs game in Cox Pavilion was suspended at the end of the third quarter with Orlando leading San Antonio, 75-59. The Phoenix Suns-Denver Nuggets game also was postponed before its scheduled 8:30 p.m. start.

