Weekend best bets: Experts pick sides, totals for NFL playoff games

Pro sports bettors and handicappers will try to improve on their profitable run against the spread on weekend best bets in the Review-Journal.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) scrambles as Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) runs alongside him during an NFL football game between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Who’s got it better than us? Nobody.

That phrase coined by Jack Harbaugh — father of Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and Ravens coach John Harbaugh — certainly applies to this weekend, when football fans and bettors can feast their eyes on the College Football Playoff semifinals and six NFL playoff games on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger, who took second in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge (50-39-1 against the spread), is backing the Harbaugh brothers in a money-line parlay that pays even money.

“Wild-card weekend and time to have some fun,” Musburger said. “Circa offered me -150 on Jim and the Chargers against the Texans. And -480 on John and the Ravens against the Steelers.

“And if I win, I’m going to celebrate at Barry’s Downtown Prime. Medium rare, please.”

CBS Sportsline handicapper Micah Roberts, who went 7-3 ATS the past two weeks in the RJ Challenge, made the Chargers — 2½-point road favorites over Houston at the South Point sportsbook — his weekend best bet.

“The Chargers have absorbed the Jim Harbaugh mindset of being conservative, such as only three passes intercepted. They lead the NFL in scoring defense at 17.7 points allowed,” said Roberts (@MicahRoberts7), a former Las Vegas sportsbook director. “They were 6-3 on the road, but essentially every one of their games is played without a home-field advantage. Home or away means nothing to them, and they’re ready for the road in the playoffs.”

On the flip side, South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said he took sharp action on the Texans +3, and pro sports bettor Scott Pritchard made Houston +3 his best bet.

“Chargers have been blessed with a favorable schedule. Tough going on road for second straight week and laying points,” said Pritchard (Pritchardspicks.com). “Play the Texans. See the cashier.”

Here are four more weekend best bets, which are 59-42-4 ATS (58.4 percent) over the past 16 weeks (home team in CAPS):

BUCCANEERS (-3) over Commanders

Pro handicapper Scott Kellen, who won the RJ Challenge (51-37-2 ATS), and pro sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw made Tampa Bay their best bet.

“Washington has had a nice year with (rookie quarterback) Jayden Daniels leading the way. But the Commanders’ defense still needs help,” said Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL). “Road teams in the wild-card round that have a below-average defense and are getting seven points or less are 0-6 ATS. Washington fits that mold.

“Washington has also struggled against the playoff teams they have played this year. They are 0-3 against playoff teams on the road with losses by 17, seven and eight points.”

The Bucs have won six of their last seven and covered six of nine.

“I like going with the home team against a rookie quarterback on the road basically to win the game,” Whitelaw said.

Commanders-BUCCANEERS Over 50

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall’s recommends a bet on Washington-Tampa Bay to go over the total in a rematch of the Bucs’ 37-20 season-opening home win.

Daniels “emerged as a playmaker and kept the offense humming as Washington closed the season on a 10-5 over run,” Marshall said. “Tampa Bay’s offense moved consistently all season, as Baker Mayfield threw a career-best 41 touchdown passes.

“The Bucs were also a reliable over team, landing that way 11-3 since late September and four straight into the wild card.”

EAGLES (-4½) over Packers

Whitelaw bet on the Eagles with the expectation that quarterback Jalen Hurts will be cleared from concussion protocol.

“I wouldn’t be playing them otherwise,” he said. “Philly’s got a great offensive line and is playing at home. Green Bay has some injuries, and (QB Jordan) Love isn’t 100 percent healthy, either.

“I really think Philadelphia or Detroit will go to the Super Bowl from the NFC.”

Vikings (-1) over RAMS

Pro sports bettor Cris Zeniuk hit his best bet in the RJ last week on the Lions, who whipped the Vikings 31-9. He’s banking on Minnesota to bounce back against Los Angeles.

“I felt solidly the Lions would beat them, but I think it was a difficult setup. Speaking of a difficult setup, the Rams already beat these guys 30-20, why not a repeat?” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “It was a short week road game for Minnesota, and (the Rams) sprung Puka Nacua into the lineup by surprise, leaving (the Vikings) unprepared and naked on defensive coverages.

“The Vikings will be prepared this time, still stinging from ‘Sunday Night Football.’ (Rams QB Matthew) Stafford seems to be showing a bit of age this season, and the metrics show the Rams need the perfect game to stand a chance. It’s not coming.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.