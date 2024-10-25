Weekend best bets: Pro handicappers look to extend 20-6-2 ATS run

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw and handicapper Scott Kellen are backing the Bears over the Commanders, who might be without rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is tackled by Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard III (31) and cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) during an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears in London, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A former Heisman Trophy winner selected No. 2 overall in the NFL draft will start at quarterback Sunday for the Washington Commanders.

It just might not be rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, who left last week’s 40-7 rout of the Panthers with a rib injury and was replaced by veteran journeyman Marcus Mariota.

Daniels didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, and professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw and pro handicapper Scott Kellen are banking on him to miss the matchup against No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.

They made the Bears — who have flipped from +2½ to -2½ — their best bet this week.

“My gut feel is that Daniels is not going to play,” said Whitelaw, who bet on Chicago -1. “The Bears are coming off of a bye, and they are the best defensive team that the Commanders are going to have to play so far this year.

“I like Chicago even if Daniels plays. I don’t think he’s 100 percent healthy.”

Mariota completed 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Carolina.

“Marcus Mariota played well last week. The question is was that because they faced a horrible Panther defense or this offense plays to Mariota’s strengths? I think it is a little of both,” said Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL), who is 21-14 against the spread in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge.

“But Mariota is a downgrade from Daniels. Worth about three points in my books. I prefer a Chicago defense that is much better than this Washington defense, and two offenses that are a little closer without Daniels.”

Best bets went 3-1-1 ATS last week in the RJ and are 20-6-2 the past five weeks. Here are five more plays (home team in CAPS):

Giants (+6) over STEELERS, Monday

Systemplays.com handicapper Doug Fitz, who leads the RJ Challenge with a 24-11 mark (68.6 percent), expects New York to bounce back from last week’s 28-3 loss to the Eagles and Pittsburgh to let down a bit after Sunday’s 37-15 win over the Jets.

“This is a good situational spot for the Giants,” he said. “They come off a lopsided divisional loss, while the Steelers pulled off an impressive home ’dog win. Very often, NFL teams regress after a huge win and vice versa after a bad loss. I expect the Giants to play to a close game, and the number is too high.”

Saints (+7) over CHARGERS

Pro bettor Cris Zeniuk (@lasvegascris) likes New Orleans to redeem itself after losing 33-10 to Denver on “Thursday Night Football” last week.

“The Saints embarrassed themselves last week on prime time versus Denver. Crippled with injuries, they look to be getting a handful of key starters back in the lineup,” he said. “The Chargers are on short rest and seem to enjoy kicking field goals more than touchdowns. They have no business laying over a touchdown. Anything 7 or better is a solid wager.”

Eagles (+2½) over BENGALS

Wagertalk.com handicapper Ted Sevransky, aka Teddy Covers (@teddy_covers), is backing Philadelphia over the Bengals.

“Cincinnati has three wins this year — against the Giants, Panthers and Browns, not exactly a who’s who of elite offensive ballclubs,” he said. “Philly had 269 rushing yards last week while holding the G-men to 2.2 yards per play. Live ’dog here.”

SEAHAWKS (+3) over Bills

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito, on a 13-7 ATS run in the RJ Challenge, likes Seattle to cover as a home underdog.

“The Bills played three straight road games against the Ravens, Texans and Jets. Then they came home for one game against the Titans. Now they have the longest travel game, going to Seattle,” he said. “Perfect spot for a letdown.”

INDIANA (-6½) over Washington

Undefeated Indiana will be without standout quarterback Kurtis Rourke when it hosts Washington on Saturday, but Texas-based handicapper Paul Stone still likes the surprising Hoosiers to win by a touchdown or more.

Indiana is 7-0 straight-up and ATS and has yet to trail in a game all season.

“First-year coach Curt Cignetti has energized the Indiana football program, and the Hoosiers are playing as if they’re on a mission,” said Stone (@PaulStoneSports). “(Backup QB) Tayven Jackson started five games last season and is more than capable of leading them to victory.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.