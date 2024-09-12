Weekend best bets: Will Bengals bite as road underdogs?

The Bengals are now 1-10 in the first two weeks of the season under coach Zac Taylor. Cincinnati is a 5½-point underdog at Kansas City on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Zack Moss (31) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after carrying the ball in the second half during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs from New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89), offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75), and tight end Erick All Jr. (83) celebrate a touchdown in the second half during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

The Bengals suffered a stunning upset loss to the Patriots in Week 1 of the NFL season that cost countless bettors cash, including $4.9 million worth of Circa Survivor entries.

Cincinnati’s defeat should not have been much of a surprise based on recent history. The Bengals are 1-10 the first two weeks of the season under coach Zac Taylor.

Despite the slow starts, professional sports bettor Cris Zeniuk is backing Cincinnati as his best bet of Week 2. The Bengals are 5½-point road underdogs to the Chiefs after the look-ahead line at the Westgate SuperBook was 3½.

The teams split back-to-back AFC title games at Kansas City in 2022 and 2023. Cincinnati won the first game 27-24 in overtime, while the Chiefs prevailed 23-20 the following year.

The Bengals lost at Kansas City 25-17 last season on New Year’s Eve without quarterback Joe Burrow.

“Kansas City won this matchup by more than a touchdown while Burrow was out, but these teams have had their battles and the final scores are usually within a field goal,” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “I’m looking for a top effort from the Bengals after yet another opening-day fiasco.”

Here are some other weekend best bets:

BRONCOS (+2½) over Steelers

Pro handicapper Lou Finocchiaro went 3-1-1 against the spread last week to take the lead in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge, while hitting his best bet in this space on the Cowboys. He likes Denver to bounce back after losing its season opener at Seattle.

“Week 2 can be overreaction week,” said Finocchiaro (@GambLou). “With that in mind, let’s take a position on the Broncos, who are underdogs in their home opener against a team in Pittsburgh that has more quarterback issues than Denver does, and is on the road for the second consecutive week.”

He recommends waiting to see if the line goes back to 3. SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons also likes the Broncos as his best bet and hopes to get a better number.

“Denver can be a decent bet there,” Salmons said. “Pittsburgh won last week, so they had a two-game road trip and they got their one win. This sometimes can be where you take a team lightly, and it’s always tough to go to Denver and play and win by a margin.”

JAGUARS (-3) over Browns

Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger hit his best bet here last week on the Colts. He likes the Jaguars over the Browns after Jacksonville squandered a 17-7 halftime lead in last week’s 20-17 loss at Miami.

“(Cleveland quarterback) Deshaun Watson is a disaster,” Musburger said. “The Jags avenge their second-half choke job versus the Dolphins.”

Falcons-EAGLES over 47

Pro handicapper Scott Kellen hit his best bet here last week on the Vikings. His top play is on the Atlanta-Philadelphia “Monday Night Football” game to go over the total. The Eagles have a 16-3 over mark as home favorites with Jalen Hurts playing since 2021.

“They’ve scored 31 or more in 12 of those 19 games. The Philly defense is improved, but they have allowed 17 points or more in all but five of those 19 games,” said Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL). “(Atlanta quarterback) Kirk Cousins struggled last week, but the assumption is the Falcons’ offense is better than it showed.

“This is a somewhat low total for an elite offense and one that should be better than average.”

TCU (+2) over Central Florida

Sportsmemo.com handicapper Joe D’Amico went 4-1 ATS last week in the RJ College Challenge and leads the contest with a 7-3 ATS mark.

He likes TCU as a home underdog to Central Florida.

“Nothing like beating New Hampshire and Sam Houston to boost your ego. However, Central Florida is in for a rude awakening as they travel to face TCU on its home field,” said D’Amico (@JoeDamicoWins). “The Horned Frogs are 7-2 straight up and against the spread in conference home games the last two seasons. Giving them points at home is a mistake.”

Lsu (-7) over SOUTH CAROLINA

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall went 4-1 ATS last week in the RJ Challenge. He likes LSU to cover at South Carolina.

“After being overheated the first two weeks by the party atmosphere surrounding the USC game in Las Vegas and the pomp of last week’s home opener, a real road trip to a hostile SEC venue might finally kick LSU in gear,” Marshall said. “South Carolina can be pesky for coach Shane Beamer, but the Gamecock offense is still trying to gain traction.

“This is also the sort of game (coach) Brian Kelly has been able to win at LSU.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.