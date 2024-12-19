Weekend best bets: Will Irish bettors be smiling after CFP game?

Notre Dame is a 7-point favorite over Indiana after the line opened at 8 in Friday’s first-round College Football Playoff game at South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, top, dives over Southern California cornerback Greedy Vance Jr., left, and cornerback Jacobe Covington during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

More money has been wagered on Indiana, by far, at the Westgate SuperBook than on any other team in the first round of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

Support for the Hoosiers has caused Notre Dame to drop from an 8-point to a 7-point favorite in Friday’s in-state showdown at South Bend, Indiana.

But professional sports bettors Jeff Whitelaw and Paul Stone are backing the Irish at home.

“I did play Notre Dame -7,” Whitelaw said. “I just think that they’re going to be too physical for Indiana.”

Notre Dame (11-1, 9-2-1 ATS) has won 10 straight games by an average of 30.7 points since it was upset by Northern Illinois, 16-14, on Sept. 7 as a four-touchdown favorite. Only one of those victories was by fewer than 14 points.

“Indiana struggled offensively against Ohio State and Michigan,” said Stone (@Paulstonesports), who made the Irish his best bet in the Review-Journal Bowl Challenge. “The Hoosiers averaged 17.5 points and 3.5 yards per play in those games, so I believe they will have difficulty moving the ball against the Irish, whose defense ranks among the nation’s best.”

Here are five more weekend best bets, which are 50-34-3 ATS (59.5 percent) the past 13 weeks (home team in CAPS):

OHIO STATE (-7½) over Tennessee

A sharp bettor at the Westgate wagered on the Buckeyes -7 as soon as the line was posted for Saturday’s first-round CFP game. SuperBook veteran oddsmaker Ed Salmons and pro handicapper Chip Chirimbes also like Ohio State, which lost its regular-season finale 13-10 to rival Michigan.

“If this game was played before the Michigan game, the line would’ve been closer to 10. You’re getting a discount,” Salmons said. “I still think that Ohio State and Oregon are the two best teams in the country. If (No. 8) Ohio State wins this game impressively, they’ll probably be favored against (No. 1) Oregon in the Rose Bowl.”

Chirimbes made the Buckeyes his best bet in the RJ Bowl Challenge.

“Ohio State coach Ryan Day can only atone for his fourth straight loss to Michigan by getting to the CFP championship game — and winning,” Chirimbes said. “Otherwise, the days for Day are numbered.”

TEXAS (-12) over Clemson

In another CFP game, VSiN host Wes Reynolds made the Longhorns his best bet in the RJ Bowl Challenge.

“Clemson was overmatched at the line of scrimmage versus SMU in the ACC championship game,” said Reynolds (@WesReynolds1). “Texas should do the same, as it rates No. 1 nationally in yards allowed per play (3.8) and should keep Clemson behind the chains into obvious throwing situations where Texas rates No. 1 nationally in yards per pass (5.1) and passing yards per game (143.1).”

CHIEFS (-3½) over Texans

Whitelaw pounced on Kansas City -2½ when it was reported that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to play after suffering a sprained ankle in Sunday’s win over the Browns.

“I don’t like Houston’s team, and obviously Kansas City is playing Mahomes because they really want this home-field (advantage in the playoffs),” he said. “It’s important to them, and Houston is squeaking by. They’re just not that good.”

BEARS (+6½) over Lions

Pro sports bettor Scott Pritchard recommends a play on Chicago as a divisional home underdog.

“Dome team on carpet hits the road outdoors on grass,” said Pritchard (Pritchardspicks.com). “Throw in Lions coach Dan Campbell’s incompetent decision making. Bears cash.”

Rams-JETS over 46½

“The Jets offense has started to deliver the last few weeks. They’ve now scored 21 or more in four straight weeks,” said Scott Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL), who leads the RJ NFL Challenge (44-30-1 ATS). “Unfortunately for them, their defense continues to be horrible, allowing 25 points or more in each of the last four weeks.

“Both teams are in the top 12 in explosive pass plays allowed, and both offenses are more than capable of hitting explosive plays as well. I show value on the over.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.