Westgate brings back Super Bowl prop contest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2021 - 4:32 pm
 
People sit and watch the events broadcasted as the Westgate sportsbook posts hundreds of Super ...
People sit and watch the events broadcasted as the Westgate sportsbook posts hundreds of Super Bowl prop bets on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Westgate is again holding a Big Game Prop Contest for the Super Bowl.

The sportsbook held the contest for the first time last year. Entrants select the winners of 30 prop bets for Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida.

The buy-in is $100, and bettors can have up to three entries. The winner will receive 50 percent of the prize pool. Second place gets 30 percent, and third place gets 20 percent.

The combined total score for the game will be the tiebreaker. The deadline to enter is 2 p.m. Sunday, about 90 minutes before kickoff.

Click here for a list of contest props.

Click here for contest rules.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

