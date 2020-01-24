Westgate posts package of Super Bowl prop bets

There are a bounty of ways to bet on the NFL title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Westgate posted its full list of Super Bowl prop bets Thursday night. Bets can be placed starting at 7 p.m.

Here’s the entire list:

Westgate Super Bowl prop bets by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.