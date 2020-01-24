56°F
Westgate posts package of Super Bowl prop bets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2020 - 5:40 pm
 

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Westgate posted its full list of Super Bowl prop bets Thursday night. Bets can be placed starting at 7 p.m.

Here’s the entire list:

Westgate Super Bowl prop bets by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

