Westgate posts package of Super Bowl prop bets
There are a bounty of ways to bet on the NFL title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The Westgate posted its full list of Super Bowl prop bets Thursday night. Bets can be placed starting at 7 p.m.
Here’s the entire list:
Westgate Super Bowl prop bets by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd
