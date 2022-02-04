Westgate posts Super Bowl LVI prop bets — FULL LIST

The Westgate SuperBook has posted its full menu of prop bets for Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with Kevin Huber (10) after kicking a 52-yard field goal during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California.

The Westgate SuperBook posted its full list of Super Bowl props Thursday night and made them available to bet on its app Friday. Here’s the entire list:

