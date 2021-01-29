Westgate posts Super Bowl prop bets — FULL LIST

The sportsbook’s complete package of prop bets for Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Buccaneers on Feb. 7 is now available.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla., in November 2020. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida.

The Westgate posted its full list of Super Bowl prop bets Thursday night. Betting started at 7 p.m. Here’s the entire list:

SB LV PROPS by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

