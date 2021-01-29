48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Betting

Westgate posts Super Bowl prop bets — FULL LIST

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2021 - 7:17 pm
 
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of the AFC champion ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla., in November 2020. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida.

The Westgate posted its full list of Super Bowl prop bets Thursday night. Betting started at 7 p.m. Here’s the entire list:

SB LV PROPS by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Slot machine influencer teaming up with Plaza on new gaming area
Slot machine influencer teaming up with Plaza on new gaming area
2
Golden Knights’ game postponed; Alex Pietrangelo on COVID list
Golden Knights’ game postponed; Alex Pietrangelo on COVID list
3
New Italian restaurant replacing popular pizza spot on Strip
New Italian restaurant replacing popular pizza spot on Strip
4
CARTOON: Demonstrations in Russia
CARTOON: Demonstrations in Russia
5
Chilly Thursday forecast before rain, snow enter Las Vegas on Friday
Chilly Thursday forecast before rain, snow enter Las Vegas on Friday
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST