Westgate SuperContest opens earliest registration ever

People watch Super Bowl LIII at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

On Friday, when the calendar turned to March, Brent Musburger was looking live at the first two $1,500 entries in the 2019 Westgate SuperContest.

The legendary sportscaster kicked off the opening of the earliest registration ever for the nation’s most prestigious NFL handicapping contest.

The Westgate pushed up the sign-up date four months (from July 1) to accomodate those visiting Las Vegas for March Madness and other events.

“I’m sure we’re going to have a lot more first-time contestants because of it,” Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback and people are excited about it.

“It’s not just for people coming in for March Madness. But for those coming for conference tournaments and the Final Four, baseball season, the Kentucky Derby and during the NHL and NBA playoffs. It really does encompass a lot more events prior to past years.”

The SuperContest drew a record number of entries (3,123) for the eighth consecutive year in 2018, when California resident Eric Kahane won the $1.4 million first-place prize with a 59-25-1 against the spread record (70.2 percent).

Kornegay expects a field of about 4,000 entries this year who’ll pick five NFL games ATS for the 17-week regular season. The top 100 finishers plus ties will be paid and the winner will receive 32 percent of the prize pool.

March Madness, MLB contests

The Westgate also has opened registration for the second year for its Hoops Central Showdown contest for the first round of the NCAA Tournament and for its Baseball Season Wins Challenge.

The entry fee is $200 for the Hoops Central Showdown and contestants select ATS winners on 28 games for the first two days of the NCAA Tournament on March 21 and 22. The contest won’t include winners of the First Four games and entries (maximum three per person) are due March 20.

The entry fee is $250 for the Baseball Season Wins Challenge and contestants pick over or under each team’s regular season win total. Entries (maximum three per person) are due March 27 as all 30 teams are scheduled to play on March 28, the earliest opening day ever.

Early action on MVP, Cy Young

Less than 30 minutes after the Westgate posted baseball MVP odds Wednesday, a bettor placed a five-figure wager on Mike Trout, who opened as the 3-1 favorite to win the AL award.

After Trout’s odds were lowered to 2-1, another bettor on Thursday placed a five-figure wager on the Angels center fielder, who is now the even-money favorite over reigning MVP Mookie Betts (5-1).

“We took two respected bets, so we don’t want that that liability piling up before the season starts,” Westgate sportsbook manager Randy Blum said. “Trout gets bet on every year.”

After another respected Westgate bettor placed a wager on Chris Sale to win the AL Cy Young at 4-1 odds, the Red Sox ace was moved to the 2-1 favorite over Indians ace Corey Kluber (7-2).

“Sale really should be the favorite but he never pitches enough innings to win,” Blum said. “Kluber’s just a workhorse.”

$68 sign-up bonus

CG Technology sportsbook is offering a $68 new account sign-up bonus through April 8. The $68 represents the 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament. CG Technology operates books at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, M Resort, Hard Rock Hotel, Silverton, Tropicana, Palms, Palazzo and The Venetian.

VSiN on TV

VSiN has partnered with the Sinclair Broadcast Group to air “Point Spread Weekly” at 11 p.m. each Friday on My LVTV. Encore episodes of each 30-minute show will air at 6:30 a.m. Saturdays on KVCW-12 and at 7:30 a.m. Saturdays on KVCW-6.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.