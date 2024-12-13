What are the odds Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders join Raiders?

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the -135 favorite at BetMGM sportsbook to be the top pick in the NFL draft on April 24 at Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders confers with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Raiders are on the clock for the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft with four weeks left in the NFL regular season.

If Sanders is selected by the Raiders, will his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, replace Raiders coach Antonio Pierce?

Sportsbetting.ag, an offshore sportsbook that is not regulated in the U.S., has posted odds on who will be with the Raiders in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Shedeur Sanders only is a -200 favorite. Both Deion and Shedeur Sanders are the +250 second choice. Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, only is 4-1.

The Raiders are tied with the Giants for the NFL’s worst record at 2-11. New York is the -130 favorite at BetMGM to be the NFL team with the fewest wins. The Raiders are the +275 second choice, and the New England Patriots (3-10) are the 8-1 third pick.

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, the heavy odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, is the 3-1 second choice at BetMGM to be the first pick in the draft.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the 4-1 third favorite, followed by Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe at 25-1.

