What to bet on Thursday, with pick on Knights game

The slate features all four major pro sports, plus a college football game. Handicapper Dana Lane offers a selection for Vegas-Dallas Game 3.

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a 3-0 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Football is back, and our sports plate is overflowing.

The NFL season opener. A college football game. An NBA playoff game involving LeBron James. Twelve baseball games.

Oh, and the Golden Knights playing in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

Here’s the betting menu for Thursday (overnight odds at the Westgate):

NFL

Houston (+375 ML) at Kansas City (-9, total 54, -450 ML), 5:20 p.m.

The defending Super Bowl champions are laying more than a touchdown in the NFL season opener. The line opened Chiefs -10½ in the summer and has steadily ticked down this week. The total has also ticked down from openers as high as 56½. This is a rematch of a divisional playoff game last season in which the Texans took a 24-0 lead before Kansas City roared to a 51-31 victory.

College football

UAB (+475) at Miami (Fla.) (-14½, 55, -650), 5 p.m.

The host Hurricanes have moved up from -14 for their opener. The total is up slightly from 54½. The Blazers are playing their second game after beating Central Arkansas 45-35 last Thursday (but failing to cover as 20½-point favorites). Houston transfer D’Eriq King will start at quarterback for Miami.

NBA

(At Lake Buena Vista, Florida)

Los Angeles Lakers (-5, 220½, -215) vs. Houston (+185), Game 4, 4 p.m.

Up 2-1, the Lakers will try to push the Rockets to the brink of elimination in the Western Conference semifinal series. Houston received sharp action in Game 3, moving from +5½ to +4, but Los Angeles covered in a 112-102 victory. The Game 4 total is the lowest of the series after two of the three games went under. Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. missed Game 3 and will likely miss Game 4, reportedly for a violation of bubble protocol. The Lakers are -700 to win the series (Rockets +500).

NHL

(At Edmonton, Alberta)

Golden Knights (-165, 5½ under -135) vs. Dallas (+150), Game 3, 5 p.m.

The Knights remain firmly favored after taking it to the Stars in a 3-0 victory in Game 2 to even the Western Conference Final. The total is juiced heavily to the under after four goals were scored in the first two games combined. The Knights are -260 to win the series (Stars +220). Look for more analysis and a handicapper’s pick on the game below.

MLB

(Pitchers subject to change)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

Detroit (no line) at St. Louis, 11:15 a.m. (first game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Detroit’s Tarik Skubal (LHP, 1-1, 4.70 ERA, 4.87 xFIP) vs. St. Louis’ Jack Flaherty (RHP, 2-1, 2.95 ERA, 3.56 xFIP)

Detroit (no line) at St. Louis, about 2:15 p.m. (second game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: Detroit’s Jordan Zimmermann (RHP, season debut) vs. St. Louis’ Austin Gomber (LHP, 0-0, 0.64 ERA, 5.69 xFIP)

Houston (+130) at Oakland (-140, 9), 12:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Houston’s Jose Urquidy (RHP, 0-0, 4.91 ERA, 5.06 xFIP) vs. Oakland’s Sean Manaea (LHP, 3-2, 5.09 ERA, 3.78 xFIP)

Los Angeles Angels (-185, 9 under -115) at Texas (+170), 1:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Dylan Bundy (RHP, 4-2, 2.49 ERA, 3.79 xFIP) vs. Texas’ Kyle Gibson (RHP, 1-4, 5.91 ERA, 4.35 xFIP)

Atlanta (no line) at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Atlanta’s Robbie Erlin (LHP, 0-0, 6.84 ERA, 5.53 xFIP) vs. Washington’s Austin Voth (RHP, 0-5, 8.26 ERA, 6.06 xFIP)

Kansas City (+180) at Cleveland (-200, 8½ over -115), 3:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Kansas City’s Brady Singer (RHP, 1-4, 5.58 ERA, 4.27 xFIP) vs. Cleveland’s Aaron Civale (RHP, 3-4, 3.63 ERA, 3.59 xFIP)

Philadelphia (-110, 9) at Miami (+100), 3:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Philadelphia’s Jake Arrieta (RHP, 3-4, 5.67 ERA, 4.06 xFIP) vs. Miami’s Sandy Alcantara (RHP, 2-1, 3.78 ERA, 4.33 xFIP)

Boston (+177) at Tampa Bay (-194, 9 over -120), 3:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Boston’s Mike Kickham (LHP, 1-0, 5.40 ERA, 5.50 xFIP) vs. Tampa Bay’s Josh Fleming (LHP, 3-0, 3.52 ERA, 3.91 xFIP)

Baltimore (+230) at New York Yankees (-260, 8½ over -120), 4:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Baltimore’s Keegan Akin (LHP, 0-0, 2.08 ERA, 4.66 xFIP) vs. New York’s Gerrit Cole (RHP, 4-3, 3.63 ERA, 3.58 xFIP)

Cincinnati (-135, no total posted) at Chicago Cubs (+125), 5:15 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray (RHP, 5-2, 3.19 ERA, 3.14 xFIP) vs. Chicago’s Adbert Alzolay (RHP, 0-1, 2.08 ERA, 3.95 xFIP)

San Francisco (no line) at San Diego, 6:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: San Francisco’s Trevor Cahill (RHP, 0-0, 2.65 ERA, 4.77 xFIP) vs. San Diego’s Chris Paddack (RHP, 3-4, 4.75 ERA, 3.69 xFIP)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-200, 9½) at Arizona (+180), 6:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Dustin May (RHP, 1-1, 2.88 ERA, 4.14 xFIP) vs. Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner (LHP, 0-4, 8.44 ERA, 7.17 xFIP)

What happened Wednesday

NBA

Favorites went 1-1 straight-up and against the spread. Totals also split 1-1.

— Toronto (+3) kept its title defense alive with a 125-122 double-overtime victory over Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. The game sailed over 210 in the extra periods, but there were only 196 points at the end of regulation. Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 33 points, hitting 6 of 10 3-pointers, including several key shots down the stretch. Toronto has been outplayed in the series but has found a way to force a Game 7. Boston’s three wins have been by a combined 43 points to Toronto’s 11.

— The Los Angeles Clippers (-8) jumped out to a double-digit lead and cruised to a 96-85 victory over Denver to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series. The game stayed way under 221½. Los Angeles led by 14 after the first quarter and by eight at halftime. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

NHL

— Tampa Bay (-165) delivered a crushing blow to the New York Islanders, scoring with 8.8 seconds left to earn a 2-1 victory and take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Final. The game stayed under 5. The Islanders scored 1:24 into the game and led 28-21 in shots overall but couldn’t get a second goal past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, even during a five-minute power play after a major penalty. Nikita Kucherov scored the game-winner just as the teams appeared headed for overtime.

MLB

Favorites went 9-3, with Kansas City scoring the biggest upset (+190 at Cleveland).

Totals went 6-5-1 to the over, none bigger than Atlanta’s 29-9 victory over Miami (total 9). The Braves set the National League record for runs in a game.

Milwaukee also single-handedly more than doubled the total in a 19-0 win over Detroit (total 7½).

Hot Corner handicapper selection

Under 5½ Golden Knights-Stars (-130)

Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports, 4-6, -2.37 units): Game 2 is the most important of any playoff series. The second game is all about adjustments to what coaches saw in Game 1, giving us a clear sense of who the better team is. If you lose the first two games, then the series is essentially over. Whatever changes were made didn’t work, and that team is left with very little room to excel after its counterpunch failed to land.

The Knights’ counter landed in Game 2, and all the momentum is on their side. Meanwhile, the Stars have to wonder where their offense is coming from after being held scoreless with only 24 shots.

Dallas would rather play a low-scoring affair, leaning on its defensive strength, while the Knights have simply found it difficult to score lately. I think they’ll both be successful in limiting shots on net as this one just gets nastier.

