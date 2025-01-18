40°F
Who will be the Raiders' next coach? Let's check the betting odds

By Todd Dewey / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2025 - 7:01 am
 

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is busy trying to help Detroit win the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

When the Lions’ postseason run comes to an end, Johnson is the betting favorite to become the Raiders’ next coach.

Bet365 sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada, has posted odds on the Raiders’ next coach and lists 11 candidates at odds of 14-1 or less.

Johnson is the +160 favorite to replace Antonio Pierce, who was fired after the Raiders finished 4-13. Johnson has helped Detroit become the NFL’s highest-scoring team, at 33.2 points per game.

Former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is the +450 second choice. Carroll, 73, is one of only three coaches (Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer) to win a college football national championship (USC) and a Super Bowl (Seattle).

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury are tied for the +750 third pick.

Bill Belichick, the new North Carolina coach, is the 10-1 fifth favorite after winning six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots with Raiders part-owner Tom Brady.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, aka “Coach Prime,” is next on the list at 12-1 with Mike McCarthy, who was recently fired as Dallas Cowboys coach.

There is a quartet of candidates at 14-1: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen and former Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is 18-1, and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is 25-1.

Betting on the Raiders’ next coach isn’t available in Nevada, but Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito also considers Johnson and Carroll the favorites.

“I know that Pete Carroll is getting a lot of buzz and I know that Ben Johnson is getting a lot of love, and you’ve got Brady recruiting you,” he said. “I would put Johnson and Carroll as 1 and 2 right now, in my opinion, but it wouldn’t surprise me if another candidate emerges.

“I think it’s a tough ask for a young coach without that signature marquee young quarterback. If you went to Jacksonville, you have (Trevor) Lawrence. If you go to Chicago, you have (Caleb) Williams.

“Johnson is definitely in the mix with the Raiders. It’s just a tough ask in that division with (coaches) Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh and Andy Reid and the quarterbacks (Bo Nix, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes).”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

