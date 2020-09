Bob Baffert’s Thousand Words flipped over in the paddock

Trainer Bob Baffert watches as Kentucky Derby entry Thousand Words walks onto the track during a workout at Churchill Downs, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Thousand Words was a late scratch for the Kentucky Derby. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Bob Baffert’s Thousand Words was a late scratch for the Kentucky Derby after he flipped over in the paddock, NBC reported.

The field is now down to 15 horses.

Post time is around 4 p.m.