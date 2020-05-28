104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Sports

Boston Marathon canceled for first time in 124-year history

By Jimmy Golen The Associated Press
May 28, 2020 - 12:13 pm
 

BOSTON — The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history.

Organizers said Thursday that they instead will have a “virtual event” in which participants who verify that they ran 26.2 miles on their own will receive their finisher’s medal. The race had originally been scheduled for April 20 before being postponed for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we cannot bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for a historic 124th Boston Marathon,” said Tom Grilk, the CEO of the Boston Athletic Association.

Although the title of Boston Marathon champion is contested by a few dozen elite athletes, the field includes more than 30,000 recreational and charity runners, with as many as 1 million people lined up along the course trek from Hopkinton to Boston’s Back Bay. That presented organizers with a social distancing problem that won’t be solved by the fall.

The cancellation is the first ever for the race, which began in 1897 when 15 men drew a starting line in the dirt in Ashland and headed for the city to commemorate the first modern Olympic Games the previous year. In 1918, the format was modified to a relay due to World War I; the 2013 race was stopped when two bombs exploded at the finish line, several hours after the winners had finished but while many recreational runners were still on the course.

For each of those years, the race was held in April on the state holiday to commemorate the battles in Lexington and Concord that marked the start of the Revolutionary War. Traditionally, the Red Sox have scheduled their first pitch for the morning so baseball fans could wander over to Kenmore Square after the game to see the runners pass by with one mile to go.

In March, when the race was postponed to Sept. 14, Mayor Marty Walsh cited the desire to salvage the estimated $211 million pumped into the city’s economy each year. The Boston Athletic Association and marathon runners also raise about $40 million for charity.

Walsh said at the time that there was no thought of excluding the tens of thousands of amateur runners who consider running Boston a bucket list achievement. The Tokyo Marathon went on as scheduled in March with just over 200 elite runners but not the 38,000 recreational runners who had signed up; spectators at the Los Angeles Marathon were advised to practice social distancing.

“That’s not the Boston Marathon. We’re an inclusive marathon,” Walsh said. “The Boston Marathon is for everyone.”

The 2021 Boston Marathon is scheduled for April 19 and the 125th anniversary edition is scheduled for April 18, 2022.

MOST READ
1
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
2
Casino owner’s giveaway of 2,000 flights to Las Vegas gone quickly
Casino owner’s giveaway of 2,000 flights to Las Vegas gone quickly
3
Las Vegas casino reopening ‘major milestone’ for city, industry
Las Vegas casino reopening ‘major milestone’ for city, industry
4
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday
5
Changing marquees at MGM hotels signal Strip’s reopening
Changing marquees at MGM hotels signal Strip’s reopening
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Today’s local and national sports
RJ

Here’s today’s local and national sports schedule, including television and radio listings.

 
Vegas Nation Blitz — Virtual OTAs
By / RJ

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Adam Hill, Mick Akers and Heidi Fang to breakdown new rule changes, Prop bets, and take a look inside the nearly completed Allegiant stadium.

Bob Chinn, head coach of the Faith Lutheran girl's varsity team, poses for a photo at Faith Lut ...
Nevada Preps awards — Coach of the Year
By / RJ

Bob Chinn led the Faith Lutheran girls soccer team to a 23-0-1 record and the school’s first Class 4A state title in any sport to earn Coach of the Year honors.