Boxing legend Marvin Hagler dies at age 66, wife says

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, a former middleweight boxing champion who reigned from 1980 to 1987 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, died Saturday.

Hall of Famer Marvelous Marvin Hagler at the Boxing Hall of Fame parade in Canastota, N.Y., on Sunday, June 12, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Hall of Famer Marvelous Marvin Hagler at the Boxing Hall of Fame parade in Canastota, N.Y., on Sunday, June 12, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Marvin Hagler acknowledges the crowd during the Bowe Hide fight on March 11. Jeff Scheid/rj Marvin Hagler acknowledges the crowd during the Bowe Hide fight on March 11. Jeff Scheid/rj

Sports-- 1987 Sperfight between Sugar Ray Leonard and Marvin Hagler at Caesar Palace. Photo by JIm Laurie

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, a former undisputed middleweight boxing champion who reigned from 1980 to 1987 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, died Saturday at his home in New Hampshire, according to a post from his wife, Kay, on his verified Facebook fan club page.

He was 66.

Hagler (62-3-2, 52 knockouts) won the WBA and WBC middleweight titles from Alan Minter via third-round technical knockout on Sept. 27, 1980, and claimed the inaugural IBF crown with a fourth-round win over Wilford Scypion on May 27, 1983. He made 12 successful title defenses and fought seven times in Las Vegas.

His third-round knockout victory over Tommy Hearns on April 15, 1985, at Caesars Palace is one of the most memorable fights in boxing history. As is his split-decision loss April 6, 1987, at Caesars Palace to Sugar Ray Leonard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.