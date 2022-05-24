Canelo, GGG announce plans for 3rd fight

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez return to 168 pounds to defend his title Sept. 17 against rival Gennady Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena.

Gennady Golovkin, left, battles Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in the WBC, WBA, IBO, RING middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Alvarez won by majority decision. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Time for the trilogy.

A venue has not yet been finalized, but Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn said earlier this month that the fight would likely be in Las Vegas.

The fight, a DAZN pay-per-view event, will be the third between the two superstars, concluding a trilogy that began Sept. 17, 2017, with a controversial draw at T-Mobile Arena.

Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) won the rematch by majority decision on Sept. 16, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena to unify middleweight championships and become boxing’s biggest star. The victory, though equally controversial, remains one of Alvarez’s crowning achievements.

Alvarez, 31, is coming off his first loss since 2013, a 12-round schooling by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena. He said after the fight that he plans to rematch Bivol, who can now look toward a mandatory defense against Gilberto Ramirez or a unification fight against Artur Beterbiev or Joe Smith Jr.

Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs), 40, unified middleweight titles last month by knocking Ryota Murata out in Japan. The fight against Alvarez will be his first at 168 pounds.

“The Canelo vs. GGG trilogy is the biggest fight in boxing,” Hearn said in a statement. “These are two men that bitterly dislike each other and want to end this incredible series with a blistering KO.”

