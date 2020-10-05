Fans to attend Lomachenko-Lopez fight at MGM Grand

A small crowd will attend the lightweight title unification Oct. 17 between Vasily Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez at the MGM Grand, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum announced Monday.

Top Rank's made-for-TV boxing set at the MGM Grand's Grand Ballroom sits empty before a night of bouts earlier this month. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

A crowd of 250 will attend the lightweight title unification Oct. 17 between Vasily Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez at the MGM Grand, Top Rank chairman Bob Arum announced Monday.

The crowd, Arum said, will consist of “first responders” who tended to those battling the coronavirus. Tickets will not be available to the general public, and the fight will be televised by ESPN.

“We’re looking to reward those people in Nevada who worked in the hospitals taking care of the COVID patients,” said Arum, who is the promoter for both fighters. “All under very, very strict monitoring protocols.”

Lopez added: “It’s a blessing to be able to have some fans” during the coronavirus pandemic. He is pleased that first responders will be allowed to take part in the fight.

“Whoever those 250 people (are), they’re going to have a treat right there.”

Lomachenko (14-1, 10 knockouts), 32, holds the WBO and WBA lightweight titles and is lauded as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in all of boxing. Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs), 23, is the IBF lightweight champion and among the sport’s most talented and charismatic young fighters.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.