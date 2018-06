Gennady Golovkin-‘Canelo’ Alvarez tickets go on sale Tuesday

Tickets for the Gennady Golovkin-Saul “Canelo” Alvarez rematch go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Golden Boy Promotions announced Friday.

Boxers Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin, right, during their press conference with boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya, at Microsoft Square in Los Angeles, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Tickets for the middleweight championship fight Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena range from $5,000 to $300 and can be purchased at 1-888-929-7849, t-mobilearena.com and axs.com. Presale tickets are available at goldenboypromotions.com at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The fight also will be available on HBO Pay-Per-View.

Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 knockouts) and Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) fought to a split draw Sept. 16 at T-Mobile.