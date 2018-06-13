Boxing

Gennady Golovkin, ‘Canelo’ Alvarez agree to rematch

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2018 - 2:26 pm
 

After months of turmoil, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin again have agreed to a rematch, this time for a Mexican Independence weekend megabout Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena.

Oscar De La Hoya announced the deal on his Twitter account.

Here’s a timeline of the rocky Alvarez-Golovkin saga:

Sept. 16: Golovkin and Alvarez settle for a controversial split draw at T-Mobile Arena with Nevada judge Adalaide Byrd stealing the headlines with a lopsided 118-110 scorecard in favor of Alvarez.

Jan. 29: Alvarez and Golovkin announce their May 5 rematch at T-Mobile Arena.

March 5: Golden Boy Promotions reveals that Alvarez twice tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol in February in his hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico.

March 20: Golovkin accuses Alvarez of being on performance-enhancing drugs for the first bout.

March 23: The Nevada Athletic Commission temporarily suspends Alvarez and announces an April hearing for the Mexican boxer.

March 29: The MGM offers fans full ticket refunds in the first major sign that the rematch is on the verge of being canceled.

April 3: Alvarez speaks to the media for the first time since the positive drug tests during a Los Angeles news conference and withdraws from the May 5 rematch with Golovkin.

April 11: Golovkin cancels the May 5 bout at the MGM Grand a week after telling fans he plans to fight in Las Vegas.

April 18: The Nevada commission suspends Alvarez six months instead of a year, paving the way for a September rematch.

May 5: Golovkin salvages the boxing holiday date to record a second-round knockout against last-minute replacement Vanes Martirosyan at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

June 6: Golovkin comes off a 50-50 purse split demand after the IBF stripped him of the middleweight belt. His promoter, Tom Loeffler, and Golden Boy Promotions returned to the negotiation table for a rematch with Alvarez.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.

