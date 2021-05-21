Manny Pacquiao to fight Errol Spence Jr. in Las Vegas

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will fight unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas, he announced Friday afternoon via Twitter.

Keith Thurman is punched in the face by Manny Pacquiao during Round 5 of their WBA super welterweight world championship fight in the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Spence also confirmed the fight via Instagram, calling it a “done deal.”

A venue has not yet been finalized.

The announcement comes one day after WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury agreed to his third fight in Las Vegas with Deontay Wilder — and one day before Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez fight at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for the undisputed junior welterweight championship.

Meaning the fight capital of the world is back in business.

Pacquiao, 42, last fought in July of 2019 at MGM Grand Garden, beating previously unbeaten Keith Thurman via unanimous decision to capture the WBA’s regular welterweight championship. The Filipino icon is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport, having captured world titles in eight division in a career that began in 1995.

Spence, 31, is arguably the best welterweight in the world. He’s the IBF and WBC welterweight champion, knocking Kell Brook out on May 27, 2017, to win the IBF crown and winning a decision against Shawn Porter on Sept. 28, 2019, to capture the WBC title.

A victory over Spence for Pacquiao would be perhaps the most impressive win in a career that includes several signature victories — namely those against Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley and Thurman.

A victory for Spence — even at this stage of Pacquiao’s career — would solidify his status as one of the best welterweights in recent years. He last fought on Dec. 5, beating Danny Garcia by unanimous decision.

Both Pacquiao and Spence have deals with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.

