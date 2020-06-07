Mikaela Mayer tests positive for coronavirus, off Top Rank card

Super featherweight Mikaela Mayer announced Sunday on Instagram that she has tested positive for the coronavirus and won’t fight Tuesday on Top Rank’s boxing card at the MGM Grand.

Mayer (12-0, five knockouts) was to fight Helen Joseph (17-4-2, 10 KOs) in the co-main event.

The show will proceed as scheduled, Top Rank confirmed Sunday. Super featherweight Shakur Stevenson (13-0, seven KOs) will fight Felix Caraballo (13-1-2, nine KOs) in the main event.

“Top Rank has a protocol in place, including extensive measures in case of a positive COVID-19 test,” the promotional company said in a statement. “Those policies were followed as planned. We wish Mikaela the best and look forward to seeing her in the ring very soon.”

In the past several weeks, Top Rank developed a comprehensive plan in accordance with state guidelines and the Nevada Athletic Commission to hold cards without spectators. Tuesday’s card will be the first one.

Mayer, one of the emerging stars in women’s boxing, wrote on Instagram that her positive test was a “complete surprise.” She said she has no symptoms and is adhering to the recommended guidelines by quarantining at an off-site location.

“I was really looking forward to bringing back boxing for all of you, and I’m disappointed for myself, my team, my supporters and for my opponent, Helen Joseph, who worked just as hard to be here this week and put on a show for everyone,” Mayer wrote.

“These protocols were put into place for a reason, and it’s more important to care about the health and well-being of my team and the people at this event. So I am complying with the rules set forth by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and Top Rank to keep everyone safe.”

The rest of Mayer’s team tested negative.

