Mills Lane, Hall of Fame boxing referee, dies at 85

Former boxing official and Hall of Fame inductee Mills Lane, center, is seen during the inaugural induction ceremony and dinner of the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame at the Monte Carlo Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Referee Mills Lane warns boxer Mike Tyson after Tyson bit the ear of opponent Evander Holyfield during their heavyweight bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 28, 1997, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Referee Mills Lane, left, is verbally attacked by boxer Mike Tyson during his match against Evander Holyfield at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 28, 1997, in Las Vegas. Lane disqualified Tyson after Tyson bit Holyfield for a second time. (The Associated Press/File)

Former boxing referee and professional boxer Mills Lane, a two-term Washoe County District Court Judge and television personality, is seen in February 1984. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Referee Mills Lane smiles during undercard weigh-ins for the Evander Holyfield-Mike Tyson rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Friday, June 27, 1997. (The Associated Press/File)

Referee Mills Lane checks out the ear of boxer Evander Holyfield after opponent Mike Tyson bit him during their match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 28, 1997, in Las Vegas. Lane disqualified Tyson after Tyson bit Holyfield for a second time. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Mills Lane, probably best known for being the third man in the ring during the infamous “Bite Fight” heavyweight rematch between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield in Las Vegas, has died. He was 85.

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame marked his passing on its Instragram account.

Lane worked as a referee from 1965 to 1998 and became widely known for his signature line, “Let’s get it on!” which he growled just before the opening bell of every fight he worked.

Lane officiated 110 title fights, including bouts involving such all-time greats as Muhammad Ali, Ken Norton, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns, Marvin Hagler, Oscar De La Hoya and Julio Cesar Chavez.

But on June 28, 1997, at the MGM Grand Garden during Tyson-Holyfield II, Tyson bit Holyfield’s right ear twice in the third round, prompting Lane to disqualify Tyson at the end of the round.

Lane, who boxed as an amateur while attending the University of Nevada, Reno, also fought professionally as a welterweight. He had a 10-1 record with six knockouts in a six-year pro career.

He also found fame as the district attorney for Washoe County, as a District Court judge, and later on television as his syndicated courtroom show, “Judge Mills Lane,” proved highly successful.

Lane had remained out of the public eye since March 2002, when a stroke left him unable to speak. In 2013, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and also was part of the inaugural inductees into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame.