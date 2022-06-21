100°F
Site announced for 3rd bout between Canelo Alvarez-GGG

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2022 - 3:04 pm
 
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, right, connects a punch against Gennady Golovkin in the WBC, WBA, IBO, R ...
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, right, connects a punch against Gennady Golovkin in the WBC, WBA, IBO, RING middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Alvarez won by majority decision. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The third fight between undisputed middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin will be Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena, also the site of their first two bouts.

Both sides agreed in May to meet again but hadn’t decided on a venue. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

The trilogy began Sept. 17, 2017, and ended in a draw. Alvarez, 31, won the rematch a year later by majority decision.

But in the most recent fight for Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 knockouts), he lost a decision to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.

Golovkin, 40, is 42-1-1, with 37 knockouts.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

